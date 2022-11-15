ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks activate cornerback Tre Brown from PUP List

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks7Il_0jCDASuz00

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of cornerback Tre Brown from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Brown had been practicing for the last three weeks following his designation to return.

During his morning press conference, coach Pete Carroll had indicated Brown would be activated sooner than later.

“We’re looking towards that happening,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s done really well. He’s healthy, he’s ready to go. You’ll see us doing something with that.”

Brown fills the empty spot on the roster made available when Cullen Gillaspia was placed on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also announced the release of wide receiver Kevin Kassis from the practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thursday injury report: Corey Davis, Nate Herbig miss practice again

Wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive guard Nate Herbig both missed a second straight day of practice Thursday. That’s concerning for Davis. There was hope he would return to the lineup after the bye week, but he clearly isn’t 100% yet, though the Jets also seem to not be rushing him back due to the emergence of Garrett Wilson, the re-emergence of Denzel Mims and the hopeful future re-emergence of Elijah Moore.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy