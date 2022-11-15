Seahawks activate cornerback Tre Brown from PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of cornerback Tre Brown from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Brown had been practicing for the last three weeks following his designation to return.

During his morning press conference, coach Pete Carroll had indicated Brown would be activated sooner than later.

“We’re looking towards that happening,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s done really well. He’s healthy, he’s ready to go. You’ll see us doing something with that.”

Brown fills the empty spot on the roster made available when Cullen Gillaspia was placed on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also announced the release of wide receiver Kevin Kassis from the practice squad.