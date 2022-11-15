Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed: Proposal to Move Bond Issue Election to February
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday heard a proposal from Supt. Chuck McCauley to consider moving the proposed date for the next school bond issue from March to February so as not to be mixed with a state question election in March on marijuana. An outline of...
KOKI FOX 23
Former Rogers County DA, ADA win defamation lawsuit against Claremore Police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A former Rogers County district attorney (DA) and assistant district attorney (ADA) won a defamation lawsuit against a Claremore Police officer Wednesday. This is a case FOX23 has followed since 2013. Former DA Janice Steidley and former ADA David Iski were accussed of wrongdoing, and these...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Park Board Meeting to be Held November 17
The Bartlesville Park Board will meet at noon on November 17 in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. At the meeting, the Board will hear updates on three projects. Monte Burner will give an update on the Sooner Park Disc Golf Course. Park...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma #Giving Tuesday Concert
As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless invited everyone to keep the arts alive in the Bartlesville by giving today and help OKM reach their goal of $5,000. Additionally, Mikala invited everyone...
bartlesvilleradio.com
AT&T Extends Award for Copper Thefts
Earlier this year, Bartlesville Radio reported on copper thefts from AT&T storage areas in Green Country and of a $5000 award they were offering for information leading to the capture of the thieves. Originally, the reward was to expire in November but with copper thefts continuing and no information available on the thefts, AT&T has decided to extend the offer of the award at least until the end of 2022.
Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave
Rogers Co. Sheriff says his office needs for deputies after five were placed on administrative leave after shooting a man last week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving
The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Repeat Offender in on Shoplifting
A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Veterans Connection Receives Award
Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their support. But there is a group of people who work daily to honor veterans by providing services that help them readjust once they return home from an assignment or that support family and the veteran through times of crisis.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center
The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
sapulpatimes.com
How are businesses handling the Christmas Chute? Interviews with downtown merchants
Sapulpa Times interviewed downtown Merchants during Thursday, November 3rd’s “Lights On!” celebration to find out how they felt about the Christmas Chute and its impact on their businesses. Kent Burke, owner of the Purple Rabbit Emporium, said this October was slower than last year’s, but that he...
tulsatoday.com
Media murder investigation growing
Thursday November 10 Tulsa Station Fox 23’s Janna Clark broadcasted a lengthy report on the 41-year unsolved homicide of Gertrude Marshall Blakey. More neighbors are speaking out. Lt. Brandon Watkins Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) lead homicide detective went on the record and FOX23 notes it as the “cold case murder investigation that is beginning to grab attention.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
3 Tulsa Women Seen on Grand Larceny Charges
3 women were seen this Monday and Tuesday in Washington County Court on charges alleging grand larceny. According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville Police officer was dispatched to a shoplifting in progress at Ulta Beauty. The 3 women, Mythya Gisg ( Gisk ), Mircale Dyer, and Charlene Harring were stopped in their black SUV by an officer after it was reported that 3 women left Ulta with stolen merchandise.
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
koamnewsnow.com
Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Mayor Bynum lays out Tulsa's plans for homelessness, mental health
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gave his State of the City speech on Tuesday, laying out the city's plans to address mental health, homelessness and public safety.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
