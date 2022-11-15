ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled for Today

The City of Bartlesville Planning Commission's regular meeting that was scheduled for today, November 15, 2022 has been canceled due to a lack of quorum. Bartlesville Radio was notified of the cancellation at 2:30 pm and asked to release a notification to the public in the event anyone was planning on attending.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Poetry Night at Westside Community Center

If you have a poem bubbling up inside of you, now is the time to write it down and share it with your fellow residents of Bartlesville because on Noveber 19, the Westside Coomunity Center is hosting a Poetry Night from 6-8 pm. The event is free and the public...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center

The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BAHM Lunch & Learn Features Nip Vann Story

On November 17, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will continue its lecture series with the tantalizing tale of the search for a fugitive that spanned a quarter of a century. Andy Taylor, editor of the Montgomery County Chronicle, will prsesent "The Serch for Nip Vann" as part of the Lunch...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Outdoor Warning Siren Project Finalized

During the Washington County Commissioners' weekly board meeting on Monday, November 14, the Outdoor Warning Siren Project was finalized between the Commissioners and the cities of Copan, Dewey, Ramona, Vera and Ochelata when the final 10% of the overall amount required was donated by ConocoPhillips. Commissioner Mitch Antle introduced the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BOA To Hear Three Cases on November 17

The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnston. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of Dr...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Foundation Supports Salvation Army Coat Drive

The Arvest Foundation announced on November 15 that it has contributed $6,570 to the Bartlesville Salvation Army to help purchase winter coats for approximately 650 school-aged children in both the Bartlesville Public Schools and Osage Hills Schools. Arvest mortgage lender Julia May and private banker Taylor Throne presented the check...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award

TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Prairie Dome Cafe Offers Unique Dining Experience at Woolaroc

November 16 begins a new chapter in dining at the Woolaroc Museum & WIldlife Preserve as they partner with Painted Horse Bar & Grille's Mark Spencer to bring a new menu to the Prairie Dome Cafe while maintaining some old favorites as well. Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc, says that...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving

The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma #Giving Tuesday Concert

As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless invited everyone to keep the arts alive in the Bartlesville by giving today and help OKM reach their goal of $5,000. Additionally, Mikala invited everyone...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy