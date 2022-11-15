Read full article on original website
City Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled for Today
The City of Bartlesville Planning Commission's regular meeting that was scheduled for today, November 15, 2022 has been canceled due to a lack of quorum. Bartlesville Radio was notified of the cancellation at 2:30 pm and asked to release a notification to the public in the event anyone was planning on attending.
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed: Proposal to Move Bond Issue Election to February
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday heard a proposal from Supt. Chuck McCauley to consider moving the proposed date for the next school bond issue from March to February so as not to be mixed with a state question election in March on marijuana. An outline of...
Poetry Night at Westside Community Center
If you have a poem bubbling up inside of you, now is the time to write it down and share it with your fellow residents of Bartlesville because on Noveber 19, the Westside Coomunity Center is hosting a Poetry Night from 6-8 pm. The event is free and the public...
Community Events
Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center
The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
BAHM Lunch & Learn Features Nip Vann Story
On November 17, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will continue its lecture series with the tantalizing tale of the search for a fugitive that spanned a quarter of a century. Andy Taylor, editor of the Montgomery County Chronicle, will prsesent "The Serch for Nip Vann" as part of the Lunch...
Outdoor Warning Siren Project Finalized
During the Washington County Commissioners' weekly board meeting on Monday, November 14, the Outdoor Warning Siren Project was finalized between the Commissioners and the cities of Copan, Dewey, Ramona, Vera and Ochelata when the final 10% of the overall amount required was donated by ConocoPhillips. Commissioner Mitch Antle introduced the...
BOA To Hear Three Cases on November 17
The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnston. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of Dr...
Arvest Foundation Supports Salvation Army Coat Drive
The Arvest Foundation announced on November 15 that it has contributed $6,570 to the Bartlesville Salvation Army to help purchase winter coats for approximately 650 school-aged children in both the Bartlesville Public Schools and Osage Hills Schools. Arvest mortgage lender Julia May and private banker Taylor Throne presented the check...
BAPS Band Director speaks out after the Pride of BA placed third at a national championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Darrin Davis, the executive director of fine arts for Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) talked to FOX23 about the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band’s win at a national championship over the weekend. The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third at The Bands of...
Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award
TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
Prairie Dome Cafe Offers Unique Dining Experience at Woolaroc
November 16 begins a new chapter in dining at the Woolaroc Museum & WIldlife Preserve as they partner with Painted Horse Bar & Grille's Mark Spencer to bring a new menu to the Prairie Dome Cafe while maintaining some old favorites as well. Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc, says that...
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving
The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
McLain High School to require clear backpacks on campus starting Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 28, the school announced. The school also said the maximum size for non-transparent bags that students are permitted to carry during the school day (such as lunchboxes, pencil bags, and purses) will be 6″x 9″.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
City of Tulsa announces closures on South Peoria Avenue, South 57th West Avenue
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced two projects that affect traffic will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. From Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, a fire hydrant is scheduled to be replaced at 4835 S. Peoria Ave, near East Skelly Drive and South Peoria Avenue. Lane...
Oklahoma #Giving Tuesday Concert
As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless invited everyone to keep the arts alive in the Bartlesville by giving today and help OKM reach their goal of $5,000. Additionally, Mikala invited everyone...
