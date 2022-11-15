ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

talentrecap.com

Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations

Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
ETOnline.com

2022 American Music Awards: Dove Cameron, Charlie Puth and More Performers Revealed

There won't be any shortage of music at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Monday, dick clark productions and ABC announced Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder are more of the names on the star-studded list of performers for this year's ceremony.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along

For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark your calendars, because Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is set for a brand new holiday special

As the resident Christmas icon, Mariah Carey has taken over many notable names and faces associated with the holiday to become synonymous with the festivities. Just like clockwork, fans and bystanders have come to expect a holiday-themed concert from her, and the Queen did not disappoint, announcing a brand new special titled Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! which will air on CBS this December.
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Deadline

Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover

The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24.  It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares...
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later

At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
EW.com

Why Taylor Swift's album Midnights wasn't nominated for the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMY History With Song of the Year Nomination

Taylor Swift just made history with the 2023 GRAMMY nominations!. The performer picked up four nods when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Tuesday, bringing her career nominations to 46. She also wrote her name in the record books with a few important nods.

