ETOnline.com
GRAMMYS 2023: Harry Styles Lands First-Ever Noms for Album, Record and Song of the Year
With his third solo album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has finally broken through for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with several major nominations. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter scored a total of six nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Harry's House will compete...
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
Louis Tomlinson Just Got Super Real About His Former Bandmate Harry Styles’s Solo Success And I Seriously Respect His Honesty
Louis and Harry first found fame together as teenagers when they landed two of the five spots in One Direction.
ETOnline.com
2022 American Music Awards: Dove Cameron, Charlie Puth and More Performers Revealed
There won't be any shortage of music at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Monday, dick clark productions and ABC announced Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Lil Baby and Stevie Wonder are more of the names on the star-studded list of performers for this year's ceremony.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along
For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark your calendars, because Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is set for a brand new holiday special
As the resident Christmas icon, Mariah Carey has taken over many notable names and faces associated with the holiday to become synonymous with the festivities. Just like clockwork, fans and bystanders have come to expect a holiday-themed concert from her, and the Queen did not disappoint, announcing a brand new special titled Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! which will air on CBS this December.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover
The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24. It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares...
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later
At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
Who has the most Grammys? The top Grammy Award records of all time.
Georg Solti has won the most Grammy awards — 31 in his career. He was nominated for 74 Grammys. Beyoncé is the most Grammy-awarded female artist.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
EW.com
Why Taylor Swift's album Midnights wasn't nominated for the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Makes GRAMMY History With Song of the Year Nomination
Taylor Swift just made history with the 2023 GRAMMY nominations!. The performer picked up four nods when the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Tuesday, bringing her career nominations to 46. She also wrote her name in the record books with a few important nods.
2023 GRAMMYS: The R&B Nominations Are In!
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and Lucky Daye are among those who are up for R&B awards in the 2023 Grammy Awards.
