ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Two cold fronts keep us cold this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home

The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
NEW CASTLE, CO
94kix.com

Who Has The Best Burger In Montrose

When you think of your favorite Burger, what comes to mind? Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon, Green Chilies, Avocado on it, I could go on and on? There are many ways to dress up that Burger. After asking this question here are some responses from our patrons in Montrose Colorado:. Thomas N...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Case closed: HOA ripoff

Fraud can hit you when you least expect it, or it can infiltrate an organization especially when the criminal is holding the key to the crime, and that key is trust. “This was truly a crime of opportunity,” said Special Agent Zak Benson who supervises activity on the Western Slope with the IRS Criminal Investigation division. “This can happen in every community across the nation.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy