Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
Orchard Mesa Pool Once Again In Peril
Grand Junction residents are, once again, coming to the aid of the Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
This Colorado city ranks as 1 of worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
nbc11news.com
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
94kix.com
Who Has The Best Burger In Montrose
When you think of your favorite Burger, what comes to mind? Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon, Green Chilies, Avocado on it, I could go on and on? There are many ways to dress up that Burger. After asking this question here are some responses from our patrons in Montrose Colorado:. Thomas N...
Wild Life Officials Asking For Help In Shooting
Wildlife officials in the Whitewater area are seeking the public's help in a shoot and abandon case.
westernslopenow.com
Case closed: HOA ripoff
Fraud can hit you when you least expect it, or it can infiltrate an organization especially when the criminal is holding the key to the crime, and that key is trust. “This was truly a crime of opportunity,” said Special Agent Zak Benson who supervises activity on the Western Slope with the IRS Criminal Investigation division. “This can happen in every community across the nation.”
KJCT8
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
Motion Hearings Continue for Brian Cohee Jr.
The prosecution and defense present arguments for why they think specific evidence should be allowed or thrown out in the upcoming case.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0