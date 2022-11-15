Read full article on original website
Related
hhh.k12.ny.us
November Elementary Connects Program Continues On Theme Of Belonging
Elementary students across the district continued to connect through the theme of Belonging during the Elementary Connects program in November. This month, our learning experiences helped students understand that their thoughts, feelings and actions can help them be their best selves. Students also discussed the idea of thinking positively about themselves and their abilities, even if there is something they haven’t accomplished yet.
Comments / 0