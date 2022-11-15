Read full article on original website
Related
Hyde Park, Warner Music & Film Independent Name Winner Of Fast Track Fellowship Award
EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Warner Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group’s film and television division, have announced the winner of the Hyde Park Entertainment & Warner Music Entertainment Fast Track Fellowship as part of their Asian Women Fellowship program. Writer/director Tiffanie Hsu and producer Pin-Chun Liu were chosen from an initial set of ten finalists and have been awarded a $12,500 grant and development support. Their winning project, Wonderland, follows an intrepid ten-year-old who embarks on a journey to track down her mother, who disappears in Las Vegas with the family bankroll. With the help of a devious...
Grammy Award-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS; Singing Is ‘Impossible’
Singer, songwriter, and musician Roberta Flack, the first artist to win the Grammy Award Record of the Year for two consecutive years, can no longer sing. On Sunday, a representative for the R&B singer announced that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, CNN reported.
Comments / 0