Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent
This does not come as a surprise.
Royals Review
Royals re-sign Ryan O’Hearn to one-year contract, add three players to 40-man roster
The Royals have re-signed first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, including incentives, according to Kansas City Star reporter Lynn Worthy. O’Hearn, who earned $1.3 million last year and was eligible for arbitration, hit .239/.290/.321 with one home run in 145 plate appearances. O’Hearn...
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Paul Goldschmidt Named 2022 National League MVP
The seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP runner-up finally wins the top prize.
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
Extending Nola Should be a Top Priority for Phillies
With his contract due to expire after the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies must prioritize extending Aaron Nola.
NBC Sports
What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella
SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher
After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz
In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
Yardbarker
Rule 5 Draft: White Sox select Ramos and Rodriguez
White Sox select the contracts of infielders, Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez in Rule 5 Draft. The Chicago White Sox announced they have added a couple of players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielders Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez. Ramos split...
