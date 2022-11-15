Read full article on original website
Related
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Deadspin
Brett McMurphy’s weekly tweets comparing Kevin Sumlin to Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M show that the Aggies need a change
There’s what people believe to be true, and then there’s what’s actually true. For example, while some may feel that Jimbo Fisher is a great coach, it’s been proven that Kevin Sumlin was better for Texas A&M’s football program — and cheaper, too. Every...
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Comments / 0