Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund) was impossible...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Why Fiat is bringing back the 500e EV it once asked Americans not to buy
The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week, although not until the first quarter of 2024. This won’t be the first time Fiat has sold the 500e in the U.S. The previous generation of this model was sold exclusively in California and Oregon—although it became a favorite among EV enthusiasts (and enthusiasts of quirky small cars) for its perky driving personality, consistent range, and bargain lease prices.
Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions
LONDON (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England...
Syrian group claims capture of Italian drug trafficker
ROME (AP) — A Syrian group is claiming to have captured one of Europe’s most-wanted drug traffickers back in March, just days after Italy’s justice minister thanked the United Arab Emirates for its role in his arrest and extradition to Italy this week. The circumstances surrounding the...
Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
