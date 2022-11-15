CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing 28 guns from a far south suburban gun range.Oak Forest Police said, around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St., and found a group of four people had crashed a vehicle into the building, and stolen 28 guns, along with ammunition.The crime was caught on camera, and police released surveillance footage showing the four suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oak Forest police identified a...

OAK FOREST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO