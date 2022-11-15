ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Ghost gun, dangerous drugs found at home of convicted felon on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's deputies this week found a ghost gun with ammunition, and multiple type of narcotics, while conducting a surveillance check on a convicted felon.On Monday, Sheriff's Office Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators conducted a compliance check at the home of Charles Douglas, 35, in the West Side's Lawndale neighborhood.Douglas was a convicted felon who had been placed on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on gun and drug charges, the Sheriff's office said.At Douglas' home, investigators found a .300 Blackout caliber AR-style weapon with no serial number, along with 18 rounds of ammunition, the Sheriff's office said.Investigators...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois AG announces unemployment and COVID loan fraud cases

(The Center Square) – A Cook County man faces charges of using stolen identities to illegally accept unemployment benefits and tax dollars during the pandemic. That’s in addition to a slew of other criminal cases Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office has pursued. This week, Raoul issued a series of news releases, including his office's role in lawsuits against Walmart and Google bringing the state millions of dollars in settlements. Several other news releases have been about actions his office is taking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in theft of 28 guns from Oak Forest gun range

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing 28 guns from a far south suburban gun range.Oak Forest Police said, around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St., and found a group of four people had crashed a vehicle into the building, and stolen 28 guns, along with ammunition.The crime was caught on camera, and police released surveillance footage showing the four suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oak Forest police identified a...
OAK FOREST, IL
WGN News

CPD: Thieves stealing checks from US postal boxes

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday to notify residents of the 1st, 8th, 12th and 16th districts of a series of thefts and forgeries involving checks being stolen out of mailboxes. Police said victims are depositing checks — for delivery — into US postal boxes located on the street, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes

CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
CHICAGO, IL

