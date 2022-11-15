Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwest Side man out on electronic monitoring busted with illegal gun, drugs, and cash: Sheriff
The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Charles Douglas was on electronic monitoring for a drug and gun case. Deputies were doing a compliance check and found an AR-style Ghost Gun, ammunition and narcotics- opioid mixture known as “Grey Death.”
Feds convict gang leader, associate linked to murderous drug trafficking operation
A federal jury has convicted the accused leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, as well as his associate, of a variety of charges stemming from a deadly, illegal drug operation on the city’s West Side.
2 men in their 70s charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at Chicago VA hospital
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two men have been charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at a Chicago Veterans Affairs hospital.
Man sentenced to 9.5 years in federal prison for attempting to fire loaded gun at federal agent
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday for attempting to fire a loaded gun at federal agents and task force officers while holding a toddler in 2020. Joseph Hammond, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. A federal judge sentenced him after a hearing in Chicago.
Ghost gun, dangerous drugs found at home of convicted felon on electronic monitoring
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's deputies this week found a ghost gun with ammunition, and multiple type of narcotics, while conducting a surveillance check on a convicted felon.On Monday, Sheriff's Office Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators conducted a compliance check at the home of Charles Douglas, 35, in the West Side's Lawndale neighborhood.Douglas was a convicted felon who had been placed on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on gun and drug charges, the Sheriff's office said.At Douglas' home, investigators found a .300 Blackout caliber AR-style weapon with no serial number, along with 18 rounds of ammunition, the Sheriff's office said.Investigators...
Leader of violent West Side gang faces mandatory life sentence
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago man with leading a street gang that murdered rivals and violently protected its drug dealing operation on the city's West Side.Donald Lee, 40, was convicted after a two-month trial in U.S. District Court. Lee was the leader of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang, and was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, gun, and drug charges.Lee faces a mandatory life sentence in federal prison.Also convicted Tuesday was Torance Benson, 30, a member of the same gang. He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and gun charges. He...
Chicago man sentenced to 7 years for illegally possessing, brandishing loaded gun in public
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man who illegally possessed a loaded gun on a Chicago street and tried to flee from police last year has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Brandon Ellis, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s...
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
2 men found in Boystown alley died from fentanyl overdoses: medical examiner
Chicago — Two young men found dead in a Boystown alley this summer died from accidental overdoses of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The men, ages 20 and 21, were found alongside an unresponsive woman, also believed to be in her...
Illinois AG announces unemployment and COVID loan fraud cases
(The Center Square) – A Cook County man faces charges of using stolen identities to illegally accept unemployment benefits and tax dollars during the pandemic. That’s in addition to a slew of other criminal cases Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office has pursued. This week, Raoul issued a series of news releases, including his office's role in lawsuits against Walmart and Google bringing the state millions of dollars in settlements. Several other news releases have been about actions his office is taking to...
Teen charged in theft of 28 guns from Oak Forest gun range
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with stealing 28 guns from a far south suburban gun range.Oak Forest Police said, around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St., and found a group of four people had crashed a vehicle into the building, and stolen 28 guns, along with ammunition.The crime was caught on camera, and police released surveillance footage showing the four suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Oak Forest police identified a...
CPD: Thieves stealing checks from US postal boxes
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday to notify residents of the 1st, 8th, 12th and 16th districts of a series of thefts and forgeries involving checks being stolen out of mailboxes. Police said victims are depositing checks — for delivery — into US postal boxes located on the street, […]
South Shore residents warned about string of armed robberies
CHICAGO - Four armed robberies have been reported in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting a community alert from police. In each incident, one or two teens approaches a victim, flashes a handgun and demands their property, according to CPD. The suspect will then take the...
Chicago police investigating violent assault in Near West Side McDonald's
Chicago police are investigating a violent assault that took place inside a McDonald's on the Near West Side.
Bolingbrook bank robbed by 3 men who tied up workers, FBI says
Police are searching for three armed robbers who held up a bank in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning and tied up the bank employees.
Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of...
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
Here's how the feds trace guns when solving crimes
CHICAGO - It’s been four months since the Highland Park parade shooting took place on the Fourth of July. One aspect that stands out about the case is how quickly agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to trace the weapon the gunman used, which lead to his arrest just hours later that same day.
Neighbors concerned after 2 teens killed in Roseland shooting: Chicago police
Police said no one was in custody.
