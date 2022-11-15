Read full article on original website
Community pleads with City of Sacramento not to sweep Camp Resolution homeless site
SACRAMENTO — "Help us, don't police us." That is the message from dozens of homeless community members who are asking not to be removed from a city parking lot that was originally intended to help them.The site is called Camp Resolution, located at Colfax Street and Arden Way. It was originally funded by the City of Sacramento to be a safe site for the unhoused to live in their vehicles.Wednesday, it is scheduled to be swept as those who live there are no longer allowed to be there.Supporters of the site took over Tuesday night's meeting of the Sacramento City...
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
Fox40
Salvation Army Angel Tree
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicked off on November 14. From now until December 13, donors can adopt the Angles, or local children in need, online at BeTheAngel.org or in person at various stores such as Great Clips, Big O Tires, and Arden Fair Mall. Donors will purchase gifts for children and return them as designated on their Angel Tree tag or per online instructions. The donated gifts are then distributed during a massive drive-thru event at Cal Expo on December 21.
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below. Our nurses’...
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Background and statement regarding homeless outreach efforts and status of the City’s Colfax property
The City of Sacramento has received multiple requests for information regarding homeless outreach efforts and the status of the City-owned property at 2225 Colfax St. To update the public, the City is providing the following background information as well as a statement from Assistant City Manager Mario Lara. BACKGROUND:. For...
davisvanguard.org
Megan Allen and Monique Hokman Voice Skepticism on LGBT Policies in California Schools
SACRAMENTO, CA––Megan Allen and Monique Hokman Natomas, candidates for the Unified School Board in Northern California, are skeptical of LGBT policies and Pride Month–– the annual celebration of LGBT history in California schools. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Megan Allen said on the public candidate forum...
Sacramento Observer
Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center
Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
Fox40
Sacramento Covered
Sacramento Covered is excited to share that our 22nd Annual Healthy Sacramento Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart Health Park at CalExpo, with an expected attendance of more than 2,000 community members. This free event offers fresh produce, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, preventive screenings for health and dental, haircuts, and eligibility screening for programs such Covered California, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, as well as family activities, games and entertainment.
Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
rosevilletoday.com
Seniors First receives Meals on Wheels grant to assist in Placer County
Funding will help bridge gaps and expand nutrition offerings for older adults. Auburn, Calif. – Seniors First recently announced that it has received $15,000 from Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs across the U.S. dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger, to help bridge gaps in the availability of essential nutrition services in Placer County.
Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes. Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500. The city said the money is being given to help an industry […]
Fox40
Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from 60 years ago
A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case. Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from …. A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case.
"We can do anything": Elk Grove school honors civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day
ELK GROVE — Retracing the steps of a civil rights icon, one local high school on Monday remembered Ruby Bridges and the role she played in American history.Around 100 students, staff, parents and community members walked to and through the front gates at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove."I feel [that] being with a group of people who do look like me, it sets me at ease," one student said.They are honoring Bridges, who was one of the first African American children to desegregate all-White schools in New Orleans on this day in 1960. Facing taunts and threats,...
Citrus Heights Vice Mayor proposes break away from San Juan Unified, create new city district
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District. During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council...
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
