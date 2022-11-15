Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’
The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
MMAmania.com
NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card
New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC immediately run back Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya after shocking UFC 281 ending?
The UFC middleweight champion has a name, and it’s Alex Pereira after a stunning fifth-round, come-from-behind knockout win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. While Pereira’s win opens up the door to some interesting and fresh matchups, a rematch between the new champ and Adesanya would be massive, but is it the fight to make in the immediate aftermath of the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden?
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
CBS Sports
UFC 282 -- Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have the rare challenge of competing with their own Fight of the Year candidate in 2022. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. It serves as a sequel to their thrilling, back-and-forth fight at UFC 275 in June.
TMZ.com
UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'
Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac
Struggling knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, and fast-rising contender, Serghei Spivac, look to secure their spots in Heavyweight contention this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when they duke it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 65 will also see Ion Cutelaba battle Kennedy Nzechukwu at Light Heavyweight and undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta make a three-week turnaround opposite Chase Sherman.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira receives hero’s welcome in return home after championship win at UFC 281
Alex Pereira received quite a welcome back to his adopted home in Danbury, Conn. following a stunning fifth-round knockout over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 to become middleweight champion. The Brazilian striker was greeted by the masses as he returned to Teixeira MMA and Fitness, the gym run by his...
Derrick Lewis next fight: ‘The Black Beast’ is back on Saturday afternoon
The Derrick Lewis next fight news is in, and the beloved “Black Beast” will be back in action on Saturday
Gilbert Burns Reveals Jorge Masvidal Has Turned Down Three Fights: ‘I’m Getting Kind of Frustrated’
Gilbert Burns is quickly growing tired of waiting for Jorge Masvidal to step into the Octagon with him. Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, ‘Durinho’ revealed that he had been scheduled to face ‘Gamebred’ on three separate occasions including this past weekend’s stellar UFC 281 card and next month’s UFC 282 event featuring a light heavyweight championship rematch as its main event. Unfortunately, neither of those cards will feature Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, and the No. 5 ranked welterweight places the blame completely on Masvidal.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
All-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) knockout king, Derrick Lewis, looks to avoid the longest losing streak of his Octagon career this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when he and fast-rising Serghei Spivac lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. One division down, Ion Cutelaba attempts to right the ship against Kennedy Nzechukwu, while unbeaten big man Waldo Cortes-Acosta makes his second appearance in three weeks opposite Chase Sherman.
UFC Fight Night 215 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns as desk analyst
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 215 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
