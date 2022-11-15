ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’

The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
MMAmania.com

NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card

New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Should the UFC immediately run back Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya after shocking UFC 281 ending?

The UFC middleweight champion has a name, and it’s Alex Pereira after a stunning fifth-round, come-from-behind knockout win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. While Pereira’s win opens up the door to some interesting and fresh matchups, a rematch between the new champ and Adesanya would be massive, but is it the fight to make in the immediate aftermath of the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden?
TMZ.com

UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'

Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281

Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac

Struggling knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, and fast-rising contender, Serghei Spivac, look to secure their spots in Heavyweight contention this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when they duke it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 65 will also see Ion Cutelaba battle Kennedy Nzechukwu at Light Heavyweight and undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta make a three-week turnaround opposite Chase Sherman.
MiddleEasy

Gilbert Burns Reveals Jorge Masvidal Has Turned Down Three Fights: ‘I’m Getting Kind of Frustrated’

Gilbert Burns is quickly growing tired of waiting for Jorge Masvidal to step into the Octagon with him. Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, ‘Durinho’ revealed that he had been scheduled to face ‘Gamebred’ on three separate occasions including this past weekend’s stellar UFC 281 card and next month’s UFC 282 event featuring a light heavyweight championship rematch as its main event. Unfortunately, neither of those cards will feature Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, and the No. 5 ranked welterweight places the blame completely on Masvidal.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac

All-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) knockout king, Derrick Lewis, looks to avoid the longest losing streak of his Octagon career this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when he and fast-rising Serghei Spivac lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. One division down, Ion Cutelaba attempts to right the ship against Kennedy Nzechukwu, while unbeaten big man Waldo Cortes-Acosta makes his second appearance in three weeks opposite Chase Sherman.
