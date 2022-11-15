Read full article on original website
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
After decades of criticism of the system, two of the country’s biggest law schools have pulled out of the U.S. News & World Report rankings in what The New York Times described as “perhaps the biggest challenge yet to the school rankings industry.” The rankings have been criticized for a number of flaws in their calculations, with Yale and Harvard each announcing in separate letters that that they would no longer participate. Despite consistently earning the top spot, Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken said the U.S. News rankings are “profoundly flawed—they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession. We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession.” Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said that over several years “a number of schools” had taken their “concerns about aspects of the U.S. News ranking methodology” to U.S. News but did not elaborate on its response.
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
