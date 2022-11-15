Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Berlin Philharmonic Announces Conductor Change
Christian Thielemann has canceled his upcoming concert with the Berlin Philharmonic. The orchestra said that “unfortunately Christian Thielemann had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties.”
classicfm.com
When Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma and Anne-Sophie Mutter combined to gift us achingly beautiful Beethoven
Remembering the time three living legends of classical music brought the magic of Beethoven to life, in five minutes of extraordinary musicality. On 15 November, as the extraordinary pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim turns 80 years old, we’re celebrating eight decades of the classical music giant with some of his greatest recordings throughout the day on Classic FM.
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato Lead Classical Grammy Nominations
The Grammy Awards have announced their nominations for 2023 with the Metropolitan Opera leading the field in the classical categories. In the Best Opera Recording category Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” was nominated alongside Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut up in my Bones” and Anthony Davis’ “X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X”
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
NME
Yard Act announce dub version of debut album ‘The Overload’ by Mad Professor
Yard Act have announced a new dub version of their debut studio album ‘The Overload’. Created by dub music producer and engineer Mad Professor, ‘The Overdub’ has been previewed by an alternative take on ‘Pour Another’, titled ‘Pour More’ (listen below). The collection is available on vinyl now via Rough Trade.
musictimes.com
Graham Nash 60th Anniversary Tour: Tickets, Dates, New Album, and More Details!
Graham Nash entered the music industry 60 years ago when he debuted as a part of the Hollies. To celebrate his big milestone, the singer would be going on tour, and releasing a new album. The 80-year-old singer founded one of the United Kingdom's most popular pop groups called the...
Nik Turner, Hawkwind co-founder and saxophonist, dies aged 82
Nik Turner, the co-founder of the British space-rock band Hawkwind, has died aged 82. A statement on the saxophonist’s Facebook page said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – the Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening.
‘The baddest technician’: how Don Cherry is still making jazz new
The man who turned bebop upside down with Ornette Coleman went on to work with artists from Sonny Rollins to Ian Dury – and the London jazz festival is set to show he’s still inspiring
Ukrainian flags waved as Kalush Orchestra take to the stage at MTV awards
Kalush Orchestra got a warm welcome at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with members of the audience waving Ukrainian flags as they took to the stage.The folk-rap group performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania as the award ceremony drew to a close at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.The group were supported by dancers who donned the trademark pink bucket hat of lead singer Oleg Psyuk.Traditional designs from the war-torn country and an image of a raised and clenched fist were projected across the stage.Before the performance, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, who was hosting with his partner Rita Ora,...
Open-minded and truly eclectic: Nik Turner was the spirit of Hawkwind
Fifteen years ago, the BBC broadcast a documentary about the history of Hawkwind. Talking heads attested to their vast influence and reminisced about the kind of misadventures that tend to befall a band apparently existing on a diet largely composed of LSD. But the whole thing was undercut with sadness. The surviving members of what’s generally considered Hawkwind’s classic lineup – the one that recorded their unlikely hit single Silver Machine and the extraordinary 1973 live album Space Ritual – had fallen out, apparently irrevocably. There was clearly very little love lost between bassist Lemmy and his former bandmates while Hawkwind’s one constant member and de-facto leader, guitarist and vocalist Dave Brock, refused to take part in the documentary at all, “due,” the voiceover glumly announced, “to the participation of Nik Turner”.
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
musictimes.com
Get To Know Anitta, Omar Apollo, Maneskin, and More 2023 Grammy Awards Best New Artists: Their Rise, Career, and Discography
The Recording Academy just announced this year's best new artist nominees, and while some of them are already quite well-known among mainstream listeners like Anitta, Latto, and Maneskin, some might wonder about the other nominees and how they earned their nominations. According to their website, the Grammy for Best New...
Witch Fever: Manchester doom-punks' dark magic holds London spellbound
Fast-rising cult heroines Witch Fever deliver captivating performance at intimate London show
Slipped Disc
Berlin plays Wagner tunes for Barenboim’s 80th
The leitmotiv is bit odd but the interleaved themes are all Wagner, with a Beethoven finale. The German president has sent personal greetings. We wish Daniel many happy returns – and soon.
