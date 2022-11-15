ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partners Real Estate makes bold investment in Dallas

While much of the commercial real estate industry braces for a cold winter, a Houston-based firm is making big moves in Dallas-Fort Worth. Partners Real Estate, which already has operations in Texas’ other major metros, will open an office in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood and has big plans for the region.
RealPage founder building immersive venue in The Colony

A Dallas-based real estate and private equity investment management firm is behind a new category of entertainment coming to suburban Dallas. Experiential media and technology firm Cosm will open an arena-size venue at Grandscape in The Colony, a Denton County suburb, which upon completion will span some 65,000 to 75,000 square feet.
Stream Realty’s Pinnacle Tower inks 90K sf new leases

Stream Realty’s renovated office tower is becoming a popular North Dallas leasing destination. Twelve companies have signed on to occupy more than 90,000 square feet of the Pinnacle Tower, which totals 549,000 square feet. Having undergone $10 million renovations in 2018, the Class A office building at 5005 Lyndon...
Rent hikes may be stabilizing in Dallas

Rent hikes in Dallas are reportedly slowing, though it may seem like the opposite to renters. In October, rents for Dallas-area apartments rose by an average of 10.5 percent from the same time last year, according to the latest update by researchers at Yardi Systems. While still one of the largest contributors to overall inflation, according to the Dallas Morning News, it’s considerably less than what it was in July, when the year-over-year growth exceeded 15 percent. The latest data signaled that nationwide apartment rent growth is stabilizing.
