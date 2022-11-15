Rent hikes in Dallas are reportedly slowing, though it may seem like the opposite to renters. In October, rents for Dallas-area apartments rose by an average of 10.5 percent from the same time last year, according to the latest update by researchers at Yardi Systems. While still one of the largest contributors to overall inflation, according to the Dallas Morning News, it’s considerably less than what it was in July, when the year-over-year growth exceeded 15 percent. The latest data signaled that nationwide apartment rent growth is stabilizing.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO