Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert DaysCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale Plans to Return in 2023
Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale told reporters today that he plans to use his additional year of eligibility thanks to the free COVID year rule in 2020 and return to Blacksburg next season. The news from Tisdale comes after he was suspended for the first 6 games by the NCAA...
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic
The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
WSLS
Botetourt Golfer signs with Hokies
Daleville, Va. – In Daleville on Tuesday another stellar student athlete is signing on to the next level. It’s golfer Ashton Harper -- he’ll take his talents to Blacksburg to play for Virginia Tech. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough over the last few years,...
Kingsport Times-News
No. 14 Hokies break record in rout of Spartans
BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Franklin News Post
Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year
VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
wvtf.org
Virginia Tech moves forward on plans to add new student housing
Virginia Tech took steps Monday to move forward with a plan to add a student life village to its campus —a move that could provide housing for 5,000 students. The Board of Visitors voted Monday to add plans for a Student Life Village Master Plan as a supplement to its Campus Master Plan. The board would still have to approve the cost and design of the project, before any construction could move forward.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working on amendment to comprehensive plan
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has plans to grow its student population, and with more students, the need for student housing will increase. The town of Blacksburg is working on an amendment to its comprehensive plan to make sure it’s able to meet demand. “We don’t want to...
wfxrtv.com
Outdoors Bound: Deer Testing Required
All deer shot in Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, and Carroll Counties on opening day of firearms season must be tested for CWD. All deer shot in Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, and Carroll Counties on opening day of firearms season must be tested for CWD. One week out: How to take the stress...
WDBJ7.com
Makeshift memorial on VT campus honors UVA shooting victims
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community is honoring the victims of the Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. A makeshift memorial sits outside Burruss Hall with posters, candles and flowers. The memorial has candles laid out in the numbers of the three players who were killed.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Blacksburg’s ‘Ridiculous Chicken’ finds early success less than half a year after opening
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Successful restaurants obviously have to have great food, but it helps to have a catchy name. That’s what we find with Ridiculous Chicken in downtown Blacksburg. We asked owner, Wan-Qian Wei, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how ridiculous is this chicken?”. To...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
WSLS
Wintry wind continues at times through the rest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Following a raw and damp Tuesday, Wednesday features at least some improvements. One of which is that we’ll see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. The other is that temperatures won’t be quite as low. Highs mainly reach into the 40s with even...
NBC 29 News
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0