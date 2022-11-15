Read full article on original website
Dallas police responsible for loud noises near Mountain Creek Lake
Dallas Police warned that the public may have heard a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard this morning. Police say the noises were part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and lasted for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
Ladylove coming to Bishop Arts: ‘the Viper Room, without the heroin’
The owners of Spinster Records will take over the former Grilled Cheese Co. space at 310 W. 7th and build a local-friendly, vinyl-record centric sound lounge, David Grover says. The Jim Lake-owned center houses Oddfellows and a future bakery/brewery that the Revelers Hall owners are planning, Grover tells us. His new place, Ladylove, is nestled in the corner suite and backs up to a an alley, for which he also has plans.
The Peak Inn celebrates 3 years in Old East Dallas
The Peak Inn is celebrating its three-year anniversary in our neighborhood. The bar opened in the old Peak & Elm space in November 2019, started by Joel Morales of Adair’s and Marc Hooper of Sundown and Elbow Room. Peak & Elm was the third location of La Popular Tamale...
Elote place opens at old Keller’s Drive-In site on Samuell Boulevard
Laura Carrizales and Mel Arizpe opened Locura Small Bites in West Dallas in February 2020. Weeks later, Dallas shut down because of the pandemic. The restaurant, set up for to-go service, survived the hard times. But when businesses began opening up, the landlord of the restaurant property was about to raise rents, so Locura decided to move.
East Dallas park receives dozens of new trees
There are dozens of new trees at David and Mayme Graham Park, a small park along Abrams Road in Lakewood. In June, city foresters determined that many of the trees at the park, which stretches from La Vista to Paulus, were at risk of falling into the sidewalk and street. Those trees were removed this month, along with invasive trees.
Retro Advocate: Meet the Lady of the Lake and the godfather of psychedelic rock
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. A couple cruising White Rock Lake stopped for a girl walking alone on the road. Barefoot, she was wearing a white dress and sopping wet. She asked them for a ride to an address in Oak Cliff, the earliest accounts say. When they arrived, they found the girl had disappeared but the seat still wet. “My daughter drowned two years ago,” says the man who answers the door of the house. The Lady of the Lake is Dallas’ own legendary ghost. White Rock Lake is one of the most haunted bodies of water in the world, according to Reader’s Digest. (More)
Joe’s African Restaurant coming soon to Skillman
There could be a new African restaurant coming soon to Skillman and Audelia. A certificate of occupancy was filed by Joseph Omobogie on Nov. 15 for Joe’s African Restaurant at 9215 Skillman Street. It is currently in review. The site is near Taqueria Taxco, Cafe Laziz and Aso Rock Restaurant and Lounge.
Texas DMV to redesign temporary license plates to reduce paper-tag counterfeits
Texas temporary tags are getting a major design overhaul, according to the The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV), as part of an ongoing effort to “curtail and prevent the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags.”. Continued collaboration with law enforcement identified the opportunity to...
Local developer gives $25,000 to friends group for Santa Fe Trail upgrades
Developer Larkspur Capital donated $25,000 to Friends of Santa Fe Trail to be used toward improvements laid out in the trail’s master plan. Larkspur has four residential developments underway or planned for the area around the Santa Fe Trail’s “T” intersection in Deep Ellum. The Willow, which is under construction, is directly adjacent to the trail and will have 190 units. Groundbreaking is expected to happen this summer on another project, which will bring more than 230 units. Two others are on the other side of Interstate 30. In total, about 900 units within the four developments will house around 1,500 residents, who will all have easy access to the Santa Fe Trail.
La La Land Kind Cafe opening location at NorthPark Center
La La Land Kind Cafe is setting up shop in NorthPark Center this week with 50% off everything. The store is located in the food court on Level Two between Auntie Anne’s and Pacuigo with a soft opening today and tomorrow and a Grand Opening from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Holiday lights exhibit returns to Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo Lights exhibit is ushering in the holiday season starting this weekend. The exhibit opened Thursday evening and will run most nights through Jan. 1. You can check out the calendar for special events, like members-only nights and adult-only nights, here. In past years, the exhibit has been...
Demand for nonalcoholic drinks is rising, Bishop Arts is ready for mindful drinkers
As we implied in our “zero-proof in Bishop Arts feature story a few months ago …. … and as Dallas resident Andrea Benningfield was hoping when she launched her @dallas_0_proof page on Instagram …. the drinking culture in Dallas, and everywhere, is changing, and hangovers are no longer a...
What’s new at LH Women’s League’s Holiday in the Highlands?
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Lake Highlands Women’s League volunteers are shaking things up this year, with four beautiful homes on their annual Holiday in the Highlands home tour and lots of new plans in the works. Tickets will be available on online for the first time, but long time...
Vector Brewing to host small business holiday market
Vector Brewing is bringing back its small business holiday market the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That Saturday, Nov. 26, is also Small Business Saturday, an annual holiday that always falls on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The brewery will have a string of local businesses, including Neighborhood Supply Co.,...
Now open: Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park and gaming venue, has officially opened at The Shops at Park Lane. This is the second location of the Los Angeles-based entertainment center, which was founded by Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell in 2018. It features virtual reality, augmented reality, carnival-inspired games, arcade games, a full-service bar, food stand and lounge areas and rooms for watching sports and hosting small parties.
