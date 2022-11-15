Read full article on original website
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Spiritbox announce US headline tour
Spiritbox have shared details of their debut US headline run, featuring support from After The Burial and Intervals
Stereogum
Bob Dylan Announces Five-Disc Bootleg Series Set From The Time Out Of Mind Sessions
Bob Dylan’s legend was already secure long before he released his weathered, haunted 1997 masterpiece Time Out Of Mind, but that album gave Dylan an entirely different form of gravitas. On Time Out Of Mind, Dylan, who was only 56 at the time, sounded like an ancient mariner, smirking into the chasm of death. The album was so powerful that people weren’t even mad when Dylan beat OK Computer for the Album Of The Year Grammy. Soon, we’ll get to hear a whole lot of unreleased music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions, as the album is the focus of Dylan’s next Bootleg Series box set.
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Maná announces 2023 US tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY the rock band is embarking on the U.S. leg of their México Lindo Y Querido tour in 2023.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
NME
Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
Stereogum
Hawkwind’s Nik Turner Dead At 82
Nik Turner, the English multi-instrumentalist best known as a member of space-rock pioneers Hawkwind, has died. Turner’s Facebook page announced the news today: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Turner was 82.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72
The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
NME
Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums
Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
NME
Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets
Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
Roger Waters Said Some Listeners Misunderstood Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)’
Roger Waters said he did not want to rip the wings off of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)."
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
NME
Brockhampton release ‘The Family’ and announce surprise album ‘TM’ dropping tonight
Brockhampton have released new album ‘The Family’ and announced a surprise record, ‘TM’, set to drop tonight. Last month Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract confirmed that the band’s seventh and final album was on the way after announcing their breakup earlier in the year, sharing last month that ‘The Family’ would arrive on November 17.
Watch an animated Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and more perform at Ozzfest in the metaverse
Ozzfest became the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse this weekend, and saw a number of bands, including Motörhead, Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne himself perform inside the digital world. Hosted in Decentraland from November 10 to November 13 as part of the second instalment of...
