The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO