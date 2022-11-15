ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property

The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
SUMTERVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex

The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
naturecoaster.com

Duval-Metz House Open for Tours during Floral City Candles & Carols Event

“Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriages” will feature food, music, horse-drawn wagon rides, and family fun on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Town Center Park and downtown Floral City come alive on this special evening! Enjoy lights, music, and decorated homes. The library, museum, and historic Duval-Metz House are all open for programs or tours.
FLORAL CITY, FL
villages-news.com

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
THE VILLAGES, FL
hernandosun.com

Festival of Trees will inspire Christmas spirit & creativity

Brooksville Main Street is inviting the community to escape the rigors of everyday life and experience the beauty of the Yuletide via the Festival of Trees! This will be a beautiful and sparkling collection of about 15 to 20 decorated Christmas trees personally adorned by businesses and organizations in the City of Brooksville. Admission is free for this festive display, running November 16th – 28th, starting 11 am at the Teen Hall in the Florida’s Adventure Coast Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Mike Moore departs from Pasco County board after two terms

Mike Moore wasn’t a stranger to politics when he decided to run for Pasco County Commission. However, being an elected official wasn’t a lifelong ambition, either. Rather, the Wesley Chapel man said, he increasingly came to realize the impact government has on everyday life and decided he wanted to play a role.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Area high schools compete in district marching band competitions

November is the climatic end for marching band season across the state of Florida. High schools strenuously practice all summer and autumn months perfecting their drills for their carefully selected musical compositions. On November 5, District 5 area schools comprised of bands from Citrus, Hernando and Pasco County, competitively performed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Giddy-up for the Citrus Stampede Rodeo this weekend

Buckle up for some good ole rodeo fun and support the Citrus County 4-H program at the same time at the 26th annual Citrus Stampede Rodeo Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds. Friday, Nov. 18, is Patriotic Night to honor veterans in the community,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC

Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off

There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open

A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years. That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for...
HOMOSASSA, FL

