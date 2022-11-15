Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex
The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
naturecoaster.com
Duval-Metz House Open for Tours during Floral City Candles & Carols Event
“Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriages” will feature food, music, horse-drawn wagon rides, and family fun on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Town Center Park and downtown Floral City come alive on this special evening! Enjoy lights, music, and decorated homes. The library, museum, and historic Duval-Metz House are all open for programs or tours.
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
hernandosun.com
Festival of Trees will inspire Christmas spirit & creativity
Brooksville Main Street is inviting the community to escape the rigors of everyday life and experience the beauty of the Yuletide via the Festival of Trees! This will be a beautiful and sparkling collection of about 15 to 20 decorated Christmas trees personally adorned by businesses and organizations in the City of Brooksville. Admission is free for this festive display, running November 16th – 28th, starting 11 am at the Teen Hall in the Florida’s Adventure Coast Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County Seeking Applications for Seats on the Beverly Hills Advisory Council
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Beverly Hills Advisory Council (BHAC). This Advisory Council is seeking three qualified regular members to fill the two-year terms that will expire on January 31, 2025. Citrus County Seeking Applications for Seats on the Beverly Hills Advisory...
villages-news.com
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
The Laker/Lutz News
Mike Moore departs from Pasco County board after two terms
Mike Moore wasn’t a stranger to politics when he decided to run for Pasco County Commission. However, being an elected official wasn’t a lifelong ambition, either. Rather, the Wesley Chapel man said, he increasingly came to realize the impact government has on everyday life and decided he wanted to play a role.
hernandosun.com
Area high schools compete in district marching band competitions
November is the climatic end for marching band season across the state of Florida. High schools strenuously practice all summer and autumn months perfecting their drills for their carefully selected musical compositions. On November 5, District 5 area schools comprised of bands from Citrus, Hernando and Pasco County, competitively performed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giddy-up for the Citrus Stampede Rodeo this weekend
Buckle up for some good ole rodeo fun and support the Citrus County 4-H program at the same time at the 26th annual Citrus Stampede Rodeo Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds. Friday, Nov. 18, is Patriotic Night to honor veterans in the community,...
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
suncoastnews.com
The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off
There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
villages-news.com
Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season
The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway. The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open
A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years. That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for...
