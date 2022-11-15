Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Throws Fentanyl Pills in the Snow in Front of Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 14, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino on Brooks Street when he observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female in the driver’s seat. The officer saw the female enter the casino at around 1:45 a.m.
Man Asleep in a Stolen Car Gets Caught With 45 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of O’Leary Street for the report of a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Crime Prevention Research Center Says Bring Back Death Penalty
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - An article in the Washington Times authored by Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and its Executive Director Nikki Goeser, makes the case that, to deter murders, the death penalty should be reinstituted. Crime Victim says 'Bring Back the Death Penalty'
Missoula Noise Law. How Loud And Early Is Too Loud And Early?
Have you ever had an annoying neighbor that has to mow the lawn 3 times a week at the crack of dawn? Have you ever wondered what the law is about early noise in Missoula? Let's get into it. Here is the setup. For the past few months, a huge...
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
mtpr.org
Attorneys for alleged rapist subpoena UM for frat party guest list
Attorneys for a former University of Montana student charged with two counts of rape have subpoenaed the university for a complete list of attendees at a fraternity party. The Montana Kaimin first reported the subpoena, which MTPR verified through Missoula County District Court filings. The university is able to produce...
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
montanarightnow.com
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel
The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Walking Audit Planned for North Reserve Street Pedestrian Safety
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Reserve Street Public Working Group and other organizations have planned a ‘Walking Audit’ of North Reserve Street in the vicinity of the newly opened Chic-Fil-A on November 22. KGVO News spoke to Kevin Davis, organizer of the Reserve Street Public Working Group...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Soft Landing Missoula Speaks About Immigration at City Club
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It’s been nearly seven years since Soft Landing Missoula was founded with the purpose of assisting refugees from all over the world in finding new homes in western Montana. On Monday, Soft Landing founder and Executive Director Mary Poole spoke at the monthly City...
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?
This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0