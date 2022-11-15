ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Attorneys for alleged rapist subpoena UM for frat party guest list

Attorneys for a former University of Montana student charged with two counts of rape have subpoenaed the university for a complete list of attendees at a fraternity party. The Montana Kaimin first reported the subpoena, which MTPR verified through Missoula County District Court filings. The university is able to produce...
Injured hang glider rescued on Mount Sentinel

The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Fire Department:. MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 13:08 P.M. Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident. A Life Flight helicopter was dispatched as well. Using a UTV MFD was able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew and access the lone patient. Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on scene then move the patient to the helicopter for transport. One Patient was transported to St. Patrick’s hospital via Life Flight Helicopter.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula’s Airbnbs and Vrbos: How Many Are there?

This week the Missoula City Council discussed raising tourist-home registration fees, you can see in this video, around the 48-minute mark. "Tourist home" is a generic term for an Airbnb and a Vrbo, so it's possible that if registration fees went up, that could impact the number of Airbnbs and Vrbos in Missoula, which begs the question: how many tourist homes are in Missoula right now?
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter

The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
