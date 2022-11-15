ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

A Timeline of Rafael Palmeiro’s Tumultuous Final Season

On Nov. 18, 2005, the Congressional Committee on Government Reform closed an investigation into whether testimony of Rafael Palmeiro eight months earlier should be referred to the Department of Justice for a potential perjury charge. The committee decided against referral. But in doing so, it unloaded one of the largest information dumps involving a steroid case in baseball.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Joc returning after accepting Giants' qualifying offer

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Willson Contreras declines Cubs’ Qualifying Offer

Reports suggest Willson Contreras will decline the Chicago Cubs qualifying offer. Catcher Willson Contreras will reportedly not accept his qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on Tuesday. The Cubs, who surprisingly did not trade Contreras at the deadline — a deal...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz

In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
CHICAGO, IL

