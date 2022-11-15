Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
Extending Nola Should be a Top Priority for Phillies
With his contract due to expire after the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies must prioritize extending Aaron Nola.
Cubs 40-Man Decisions: Rule 5 Protection Deadline, Qualifying Offer Deadline, and Trades
Two deadlines on the same day and trades involving the Cubs? It's a suddenly not-so-casual Tuesday in mid-November.
Clayton News Daily
A Timeline of Rafael Palmeiro’s Tumultuous Final Season
On Nov. 18, 2005, the Congressional Committee on Government Reform closed an investigation into whether testimony of Rafael Palmeiro eight months earlier should be referred to the Department of Justice for a potential perjury charge. The committee decided against referral. But in doing so, it unloaded one of the largest information dumps involving a steroid case in baseball.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
NBC Sports
Report: Joc returning after accepting Giants' qualifying offer
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
Yardbarker
Report: Willson Contreras declines Cubs’ Qualifying Offer
Reports suggest Willson Contreras will decline the Chicago Cubs qualifying offer. Catcher Willson Contreras will reportedly not accept his qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on Tuesday. The Cubs, who surprisingly did not trade Contreras at the deadline — a deal...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz
In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
Comments / 0