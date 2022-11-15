Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies who shot, wounded man were legally justified, DA says
The two deputies fired a total of 11 shots, the report said.
26-year-old Port Hueneme man busted for possession of illegal firearm and controlled substances
Authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Port Hueneme man for illegal firearm activities and the possession and sale of controlled substances. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Gun Violence Reduction Program had been investigating Jose Vargas after receiving information of the...
Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust
A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney concludes officer use of force was justified in February shooting
The Santa Barbara District Attorney has concluded the use of force by a sheriff deputy in a Feb. 23 non-fatal shooting in the Vandenberg Village lawful and justified. The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney concludes officer use of force was justified in February shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputies' shooting of man in Providence Landing near Lompoc deemed justified
Two sheriff’s deputies who shot a man near Lompoc earlier this year will not be held criminally liable for their actions, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Body of missing Simi woman found
Simi Valley Police detectives held out hope after receiving a report at 8:31 p.m. on the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, regarding a woman who came home to the apartment she shared with her sister and found evidence of a struggle and a large amount of blood. Emily Castillo could...
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting
Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.
Bill Gene Hobbs To Stay in Custody and Face Trial on 13 Charges, Including Felony False Imprisonment
A judge ruled that alleged serial harasser Bill Gene Hobbs will face trial for a felony charge of false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor charges of sexual battery, while dismissing nine charges against him for public nuisance and assault. Arguments between the Public Defender’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office...
New details released about murder of Ventura County woman
Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sat down with leaders from Ventura City Fire and Ventura County Fire Departments to discuss the 805 Stache Fest. The post Local firefighters participate in ‘805 Firefighter Stachefest’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting
California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Authorities identify woman found dead following Tanglewood house fire
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.
29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident
Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
