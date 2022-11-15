Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room

- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station.

A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah County Detention Center deputies. He is now facing citations for assault.

- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, after parking at her home in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. The woman said two young men stole her brown 2012 Toyota RAV4 with Oregon plates using a handgun. The suspects were described by the victim as black men in their late teens or early 20s, with face coverings on.

- On Saturday, Nov. 12, a woman living long-term at the Golden Knight Motel, 750 E. Powell Boulevard, started a fire in her second-floor room. The incident was reported to police by the suspect's therapist, who learned about her plan to burn the room.

Officers discovered smoke billowing out of the door, and an evacuation of other guests began. Gresham Fire put out a pair of fires — one that was started in the bathroom using the shower curtains, and the other in the middle of the bed. The woman was later taken into custody a few blocks from the motel, and is facing arson charges.

- In the early morning hours Monday, Nov. 14, a person was carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun featuring an extended magazine. The vehicle, a blue 20120 Subaru Forester, has a broken rear drivers-side window with a cardboard covering it and a loud exhaust. It is unclear if this carjacking was related to the one that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 9.