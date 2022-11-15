ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Zhang makes impact in Day Two of Art Adamson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- In the second day of competition at the Art Adamson Invitational, a familiar face rewrote his name into the Air Force record book following a dazzling Thursday performance. Wen Zhang placed second in the 200Y Free, though his silver finish will certainly feel more like gold. The...
Three Falcons earn all-WWPA honors

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Three Air Force water polo players earned Western Water Polo Association honors, as released today by the league office. Senior Grant Snyder was named to the first team while junior Ian Christie earned second team honors and Jake Dixon was named to the all-freshman team. Snyder,...
Air Force Set for NCAA Championships

The 2022 cross country season comes to a close this weekend, as Air Force's eighth-ranked men and sophomore Halle Hamilton travel to Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships. MEET INFORMATION. The NCAA Championships will be contested at the Greiner Family OSU Cross...
Air Force in store for big weekend in Houston

The Air Force women's swimming and diving team has made a splash early on in the 2022-23 campaign, as the program will aim to carry its established momentum into Houston where the Falcons are slated to participate in the Phill Hansel Invitational. The three-day meet begins each morning at 9:00 am MT with preliminary sessions. Following a break, the teams will head back into the pool for finals starting at 5:00 pm MT, Thursday and Friday. Finals will begin at 3:00 pm MT on Saturday.
Falcons Improve to 3-0 With 74-66 Win Over Adams State

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.- The Air Force women's basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2005-06, defeating Adams State 74-66 in Clune Arena on Wednesday night. Head coach Chris Gobrecht's 58th career Air Force victory reset the record for all-time wins by a...
Air Force Falls To Portland, 64-51

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (1-3) dropped a 64-51 contest to Portland (4-1) Thursday night at Clune Arena. Sophomore guard Ethan Taylor led the Falcons with 14 points. Air Force played evenly with Portland in the first half, with 12 lead changes. The Falcons led by...
Falcons travel to Akron and Ohio State, Nov. 19-20

This Week: Air Force will face a pair of top-15 teams in back-to-back dual matches on the road this week. The ninth-ranked Falcons will face No. 10 Akron on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 am in Akron, Ohio. Air Force will then meet No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 am in Columbus, Ohio.
Air Force Hosts Portland Thursday

TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Jesse Kurtz and Roland Vargish) Radio: AM 740 KVOR (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/19-15, 7-7, 6th WCC. Streak: L1/L1. Last Game: L, 73-69, OT vs. Texas A&M-Commerce/L, 77-65, at Kent State. Next Game: 11/21 vs. USC-Upstate/11/19 vs. Seattle...
