The Air Force women's swimming and diving team has made a splash early on in the 2022-23 campaign, as the program will aim to carry its established momentum into Houston where the Falcons are slated to participate in the Phill Hansel Invitational. The three-day meet begins each morning at 9:00 am MT with preliminary sessions. Following a break, the teams will head back into the pool for finals starting at 5:00 pm MT, Thursday and Friday. Finals will begin at 3:00 pm MT on Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO