ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Oregon’s New Law Guns Down Your Rights

I see a train wreck coming in Oregon between citizen civil rights and a new voter- approved law no one seems ready for. Voters narrowly approved Measure 114 after most of the media told them it only required a permit to buy a gun and it was all about safety.
OREGON STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott assuring border towns Texas will continue fighting against illegal immigration

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is starting off his third term reconfirming his commitment to illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking. Governor Abbott sent a letter to county judges along the Texas-Mexico border that says the Lone Star State will continue to take unprecedented action to address President Biden’s historic border crisis and urged them to remind members of the new U.S. Congress to fulfill their responsibility to secure the border:
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

AAA Texas: Four million Texans will travel over Thanksgiving, most by car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thanksgiving travel may not reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but it is expected to be very close. AAA Texas is predicting around four million Texans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, and that number represents a one-percent increase over 2021 and it is close to 95% of pre-pandemic volume.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy