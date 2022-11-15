Read full article on original website
Oregon’s New Law Guns Down Your Rights
I see a train wreck coming in Oregon between citizen civil rights and a new voter- approved law no one seems ready for. Voters narrowly approved Measure 114 after most of the media told them it only required a permit to buy a gun and it was all about safety.
Gov. Abbott assuring border towns Texas will continue fighting against illegal immigration
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is starting off his third term reconfirming his commitment to illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking. Governor Abbott sent a letter to county judges along the Texas-Mexico border that says the Lone Star State will continue to take unprecedented action to address President Biden’s historic border crisis and urged them to remind members of the new U.S. Congress to fulfill their responsibility to secure the border:
Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds
“Texas Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
AAA Texas: Four million Texans will travel over Thanksgiving, most by car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thanksgiving travel may not reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but it is expected to be very close. AAA Texas is predicting around four million Texans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, and that number represents a one-percent increase over 2021 and it is close to 95% of pre-pandemic volume.
