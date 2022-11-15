Ruby Sunshine targets summer opening for all-day brunch restaurant in Matthews

Expect Ruby Sunshine to dish up breakfast all day, with Big Easy-inspired twists on Southern brunch classics and cocktails.

Ruby Sunshine is adding a restaurant in Matthews. The New Orleans-based breakfast concept serves up Big Easy-inspired twists on Southern brunch classics and cocktails, from biscuits and gravy to shrimp and grits with Morning Margaritas, Bloody Marys and seasonal mimosas.

THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Continue reading with your subscription

Access 4 weeks of business news and insights