Matthews, NC

Ruby Sunshine targets summer opening for all-day brunch restaurant in Matthews

By Jennifer Thomas
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
Expect Ruby Sunshine to dish up breakfast all day, with Big Easy-inspired twists on Southern brunch classics and cocktails.

Ruby Sunshine is adding a restaurant in Matthews. The New Orleans-based breakfast concept serves up Big Easy-inspired twists on Southern brunch classics and cocktails, from biscuits and gravy to shrimp and grits with Morning Margaritas, Bloody Marys and seasonal mimosas.

