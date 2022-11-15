ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

WMU women's basketball drops road contest at U-M

Western Michigan women’s basketball was defeated 67-99 by Michigan Wednesday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. WMU starts off the year with three straight losses falling to 0-3. The 20th ranked Wolverines tallied their third win on the season starting the season 3-0. Michigan outscored the Broncos in every...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Comeback

Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays

The Wednesday night Mid-American Conference football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas wound up being played in remarkable conditions. Central Michigan’s Kelly/Shorts stadium was definitely not appropriately named for this one, as it wound up around 30 degrees with regular snowfall. And that wound up leading to quite a few Read more... The post Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
westernherald.com

WMU hockey surges to 12th in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll

Western Michigan hockey improved to 12th in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll released Monday. This is a five spot improvement from the previous week, as the team split its weekend series in Minnesota with No. 4 St. Cloud State. This is the 32nd week in a row the Broncos have received a ranking from the committee. This returns WMU to its original preseason rank.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19

The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

