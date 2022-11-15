Read full article on original website
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles
Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend. In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
WFMZ-TV Online
papreplive.com
Interesting matchups in District 1 semifinals
The Ches-Mont League has two teams left in the District 1 playoffs that are set to go in the semifinal round. Downingtown East, the No. 12 seed, will travel to meet top-seeded Garnet Valley in the 6A bracket, while No. 3 West Chester Rustin takes to the road to visit No. 2 Strath Haven in a rematch of the 5A district championship game last year — won by the Panthers 34-33 in overtime.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's standout guard, Ruben Rodriguez commits to Rider University
READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University. The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking restrictions to be in place for Saturday's Lafayette vs. Lehigh football game in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College vs. Lehigh University football game this Saturday will prompt road closures in Easton. The parking restrictions will be in place near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium from 7 a.m. until the end of the game around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.
Villanovan
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi
“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly
Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
local21news.com
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Mount Bethel faces 'squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north. "They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional Update, Nov. 17, 2022
SHENANDOAH — Susan Williams, executive director of the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc., and Karen Kenderdine, DSI board president, recently shared with the American Institute of Architects “Shenandoah’s story,” regarding the community’s ongoing effort to rejuvenate and bring to reality the construction of its innovation initiative, the Center for Education, Business & Arts.
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
tmpresale.com
The Marshall Tucker Band plus Pure Prairie League in Collingswood, NJ Mar 10th, 2023 – pre-sale passcode
New Marshall Tucker Band plus Pure Prairie League presale password has been listed!. While this brief presale offer is underway, you’ll have the chance to get tickets for The Marshall Tucker Band plus Pure Prairie League before anyone else. Don’t pass up this wonderful chance to go and see...
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
WFMZ-TV Online
Bongo Fizz joins Yuengling's lineup of year-round brews
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son's lineup of beers just got a little sweeter. The Pottsville-based brewery announced Tuesday that it has added a second mango-flavored brew to its portfolio. Yuengling describes its new Bongo Fizz as a premium beer made with a hint of natural mango flavor.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
