Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Major OB-GYN shortage predicted for NJ, rest of US
Doctor burnout, malpractice rates are key factors in New Jersey. Experts predict a tremendous shortage of OB-GYNs in New Jersey in the next decade. Dr. Donald Chervenak of the New Jersey Obstetrical and Gynecological Society says that because of burnout many doctors are leaving the profession at age 50 to 55 where previously they may have continued to work to 65-75. New Jersey’s high medical malpractice insurance rates are also a factor, he says.
Op-Ed: Dismantling NJ’s successful School-Based Youth Services Program is a big mistake
School superintendents strongly recommend implementing proposed new program in addition to, not in place of, the existing program. As educators and advocates for student mental health services, we continue to be deeply concerned at the Murphy administration’s proposal that would dismantle the current successful School-Based Youth Services Program at the end of the 2022-2023 school year and replace it with the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Service Network, or NJ4S, which will consist of a statewide system of 15 student mental health hubs.
Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow
The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
8,200
What do pharmacists have in common with heating and ventilation maintenance workers? Or with workers in human resource departments? Virtually all professions, no matter how unrelated, share one common feature — apprenticeship programs. New Jersey currently has more than 8,200 active apprentices across a wide range of programs. Some...
Op-Ed: Apprentices — the next generation of skilled workers to build our future
Apprentices will play a key role in our future by filling the high-quality jobs that will expand our innovation economy. “We choose to go to the moon … and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard …” — President John F. Kennedy, Rice University, September 1962.
Fiscal headwinds challenge offshore projects
Developers question financial viability as Murphy boosts goals for offshore electricity. The offshore wind industry is facing new scrutiny as some initial proposals to build big wind farms off coastal waters are running into unforeseen fiscal challenges driven by high inflation, rising interest rates and continued constraints in the supply chain.
NJ Spotlight News: November 15, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. New Terminal A at Newark airport ready for takeoff. The new terminal will open to the public for air travel on...
State League of Municipalities holds annual conference in Atlantic City
Middlesex County resident Dwight Brandon says when he was growing up in Ohio, he experienced first-hand the damage from the war on drugs. Now he’s a small-business owner in New Jersey, hoping to open a cannabis dispensary somewhere in the state. Like other people at the League of Municipalities conference, he’s trying to learn more about a new industry.
NJ Spotlight
Federal COVID-19 aid tops $800 billion
The funding from the federal government to help states combat the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turbulence it caused now tops $800 billion, according to a recent report that reviewed six different federal aid programs. The report from The Pew Charitable Trusts also found that, since 2020, the federal pandemic aid...
NJ Spotlight
Spending the opioid settlement funds: Officials, advocates weigh in
State leaders are applauding recent efforts to curb New Jersey’s opioid epidemic. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that a multistate opioid settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors would send $641 million to the state, which would be used to develop programs and services to assist affected communities. Advocates say it’s important the money from the settlement be allocated toward harm reduction services, especially in Black and brown communities that were historically targeted in the war on drugs.
NJ Spotlight
Vets face financial hardships, study shows
Many are homeless, out of work; programs help but advocates say more needed. Affordability has become a popular buzzword in Trenton recently, but for one in four New Jersey veterans — and nearly one in three Black vets — it is a daily reality. Disabled veterans are more likely to face financial hardships.
Residents across NJ vote ‘yes’ on pricey school construction projects
For all the attention focused on the congressional elections and national politics, New Jersey voters in nearly a dozen school districts last week gave a strong — and maybe a little surprising — vote of confidence to their local schools with “yes” votes on major construction projects.
New help for veterans with mental health troubles
Groups offer peer services, lawmakers look to bolster services. New Jersey veterans struggle with a host of mental and physical health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders. But veterans don’t always reach out for help. Now, nonprofit organizations and state legislators are stepping up efforts to address...
Dumping and illegal off-road driving, twin scourges of the Pinelands
Biologists in New Jersey have been charting the death spiral of the Pickering’s morning glory for decades. Found today only in about a dozen remote locations in the Pine Barrens, the early summer bloom, noted for its pure white, star-shaped clusters, is on a path to extinction. One day...
NJ Spotlight
Rise in eating disorders prompts new treatment center
Facility says it’s first to offer services in northern NJ regardless of ability to pay. A treatment center for those struggling with eating disorders opened last week in Paramus to provide psychiatric services, group therapy and nutritional counseling to people from across the region, regardless of their ability to pay.
Business Report: Meta slashes jobs, American Dream gets financial boost
New Jersey is faring better than neighboring states when it comes to layoffs. Corporate layoffs are starting to pick up, especially among technology companies. Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, is slashing 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its staff, in a cost-cutting move. Last month, U.S. companies announced nearly 34,000 layoffs, the highest monthly number since early 2021. And Tuesday, Woodcliff Lake-based retail chain Party City announced plans to let go of 19% of its corporate workforce as sales declined.
Bill calls for plain English report on state’s financial health
Easy-to-read analysis would make sure residents, lawmakers have clear understanding of NJ’s economic strengths and weaknesses. Lawmakers want the state auditor to begin highlighting publicly — and in plain language — some of New Jersey’s most important financial information, such as how much debt the state is carrying and how well prepared it is to weather a recession.
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
NJ Spotlight
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0