southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS RECEIVES AN ‘A’ RATING IN HOSPITAL SAFETY FROM LEAPFROG GROUP
Broward Health Coral Springs received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Ensuring patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs....
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FIU wins $19.4M NIH grant to fight health disparities
The FIU-RCMI team: From L to R, front row: Michelle Hospital, Shanna Burke, Diana Azzam, Sabrina Sales Martinez & Staci Morris; second row: Zoran Bursac, Edgar Vieira, Eric Wagner & Diana Sheehan; third row: Melissa Howard, Sofia Fernandez, Melissa Ward, Boubakari Ibrahimou & Tan Li; fourth row: Robbert Langwerden, Thelma Robles, Cindy Lopez, Katherine Perez, Jacqueline Correa & Jordan Quintana.
