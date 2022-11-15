Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
aiexpress.io
Why secrets management continues to grow, Akeyless raises $65M
Each group has secrets and techniques. Fashionable enterprises have a spread of credentials, certificates and keys, which, if left within the mistaken palms, might present full entry to protected data. Because of this, an increasing number of distributors wish to innovate options to handle these secrets and techniques, in order that they’re not uncovered to 3rd events.
foodlogistics.com
Ocean Freight Booking for Shipper-Owned Containers Remains Challenging
Digital adoption challenges leading to a lack of transparency, visibility and trust emerge as three key struggles for container logistic companies looking to book shipper-owned containers (SOCs), according to a survey by Container xChange. “Lack of transparency and standardized digital processes has fueled inefficiency and mistrust for a very long...
aiexpress.io
How hybrid access-as-a-service (HAaaS) from Cloudbrink protects hybrid workforces
Hybrid work wasn’t only a mini-trend or a brief answer amidst the pandemic: It has essentially reworked the office — and dramatically broadened the assault floor. In accordance with Splunk’s State of Security 2022 report, 78% of safety and IT leaders say that distant staff are more durable to safe, and 65% of organizations have reported an uptick in assaults throughout the pandemic.
aiexpress.io
SAP Build wields low-code for business apps, workflow automation
SAP has rolled out SAP Construct, a cloud-based, low-code utility improvement and workflow administration answer that allows non-developers to construct enterprise functions, automate enterprise processes, and design enterprise web sites. SAP Construct is constructed on the SAP Enterprise Expertise Platform (BTP). With SAP Construct, the corporate says, enterprise customers can...
aiexpress.io
Avenu Acquires LTAS Technologies – FinSMEs
Avenu, a Centreville, VA-based supplier of income enhancement and administration options for state and native governments, acquired LTAS Applied sciences, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of short-term rental identification, monitoring and compliance software program and providers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Avenu will present an...
aiexpress.io
Akeyless Security Raises $65M in Series B Funding
Akeyless Security, a New York and Ramat Gan, Israel-based supplier of a SaaS-based Secrets and techniques Administration Platform for securing DevOps and IT workloads, raised $65M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by NGP Capital, with participation from present traders Team8 Capital and Jerusalem Enterprise Companions (JVP). As...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
aiexpress.io
Sales enablement platform deploys AI to help organizations close sales
Whereas attempting to shut a deal, salespeople must do quite a lot of various things. Generally it’s the issues they don’t do, or don’t do proper, that make the distinction between making a sale and never making their quota. Utilizing applied sciences and providers powered by synthetic...
aiexpress.io
Why inadequate automation of onboarding and offboarding results in security risks and data loss
The pandemic accelerated hybrid work and cloud adoption — however it additionally ignited the Nice Resignation. By the tip of 2021, 69 million Individuals (20% of the U.S. inhabitants) “separated” from their jobs. As extra organizations are rising their use of expertise, they’ve fewer individuals to handle...
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million pre-seed round earlier this year.
aiexpress.io
Probely Raises €7.7M in Series A Funding
Probely, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based dynamic utility safety testing resolution, raised $7.7M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Iberis Capital, and Semapa Subsequent, with participation from TIIN Capital, Vivid Pixel Capital, Caixa Capital, Portugal Ventures, and EDP Ventures. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
Don’t buy the cloud repatriation claptrap
With the worldwide economic system in meltdown, you may suppose it’s time to hunker down together with your non-public knowledge heart, bringing workloads again from the cloud (“repatriation”) to save cash. You’ve heard the advertising and marketing spiel: Cloud is nice but it surely’s even higher with a healthy dose of personal knowledge heart investments as a result of, um, some select to “extra shrewdly optimize their purposes and bills by matching the suitable utility with the suitable atmosphere” (a bit of Dell sophistry for you). They level to this report or that survey that finds some massive share of CIOs plan to repatriate workloads as a consequence of value, safety, and so on.
aiexpress.io
Trailblazer Technology Receives Investment from ManchesterStory
Trailblazer Technology, a US-based insurtech startup, not too long ago closed a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. The spherical was led by ManchesterStory, a enterprise capital (VC) fund centered totally on the Insurtech sector. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct out their product suite.
salestechstar.com
Latest Tech Evolutions in Warehouse Automation
The competition for warehouse and fulfillment workforce has reached a tipping point. The sustained growth across B2C channels has resulted in the growing demand for skilled warehouse workers. Even the wages for warehouse staff have peaked at $18 per hour in the USA, but still attracting and retaining skilled personnel has remained a serious challenge. As a result, organizations are rapidly moving toward warehouse automation for sustainable growth in the long term.
aiexpress.io
Validic Raises $12M in Funding
Validic Inc., a Durham, NC-based digital well being and distant care firm, closed a $12m financing spherical. The spherical was led by Kaiser Permanente Ventures with participation from Arkin Digital Well being, Inexperienced Park & Golf Ventures, Ziegler, Gore Vary Capital, Greycroft Companions, and SJF Ventures. The corporate intends to...
