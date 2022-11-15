Read full article on original website
Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards
Located off Arata Lane in Windsor, Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards doesn’t seem off the beaten path at first glance. However, pass through the elegant iron gates, and it takes another 10 minutes of driving on a dirt road through vast stretches of vineyards to make it up to the tasting room.
Baking a Legacy
Franco American Bakery’s Bastoni family welcomes fourth generation to the business. Bread has been an important and ubiquitous food staple for thousands of years. You likely can’t remember not having bread on your family’s dinner table while growing up––maybe not at every meal, but at most. The simple blend of flour, water and yeast has evolved through the millennia, but these basic ingredients have changed little in our lifetimes.
Napa Valley Wine Train
Napa Valley is considered one of the best winegrowing regions in the world, and a major tourist destination. According to Visit Napa Valley, the region attracts nearly four million visitors each year. With so many iconic wineries, amazing restaurants and a vibrant arts and culture scene, it’s hard to know...
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
Local artist Paul Madonna severely injured in collision
Paul Madonna, a high profile San Francisco author and visual artist, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Sunday while coming home from his studio, according to a GoFundMe established by his friend and colleague Kathryn Patterson on Monday. Madonna was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Monday morning. He will require wheelchair ramps while he recovers. The donation page can be found here. ...
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Cows to Cabernet
A commercial vineyard in Marin County has a rich history, with roots that go back to rancho days. Cows roamed freely on the lands of Rancho de San José in the 1800s. Don Juan Ignacio Antonio Pacheco’s Mexican land grant encompassed 6,668 acres in Northern Marin County, and cattle were the mainstay of the ranch’s business activities. Pacheco also raised racehorses and harvested fruit from his orchards, and he planted a few grapevines, too. Now, almost 200 years later, the cows are a memory and winegrapes are prominent on what remains of Pacheco’s holdings. His great-great-great grandson, Herbert Rowland III, manages the hillside vineyards on the historic property—all within Novato’s city limits.
Roasted with Love
Wolf Coffee has been family owned and operated for more than 30 years. In 1990, Sonoma County locals Rick and Jeanne Mariani left their family prune farm to begin roasting artisanal coffee. At the time, Folgers dominated restaurants and offices, and the couple wanted to bring a high-quality, handcrafted coffee to the community. With the help of Sal Bonavita, previous owner of Peet’s Coffee, they founded Wolf Coffee.
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
The Masters of Mycology
Easily grown, nutrient-dense and boasting a low carbon footprint, the mushroom has more potential than many realize. Shifts toward plant-based products and sustainable meat substitutes prime the mushroom industry for expansion, and Sonoma County is paving the way. Brothers Wyatt and Hunter Bryson are on a mission to educate and inspire others about the magic of mushrooms.
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
Video House Tour: Fabulous family home with saltwater pool in Piedmont asks $6.5 million
Endless natural light, grand scale rooms, and period details make this two-story home an Oakland Hills oasis. You've no doubt seen the work of Albert Farr across the Bay Area. The architect's Craftsman and Georgian styles can be seen in thoughtful and timelessly elegant abodes from Marin County to the East Bay. This house in Piedmont feels as relevant today as it did when it was built in 1927, with custom details, large windows, and a constant flow between the indoors and out.
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
