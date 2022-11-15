Read full article on original website
Related
westernherald.com
WMU Turkey Trot moved virtual another year
Western Michigan University's annual Turkey Trot will once again be held virtually. Due to inclement weather, no in-person race will occur, but participants can run the race on their own and submit their results by Dec. 3. Race packets can be picked up in the second floor lobby of the...
westernherald.com
WMU to announce new provost and vice president of academic affairs
Western Michigan University has chosen Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the College of Education at University of Kentucky, to be WMU’s next provost and vice president of academic affairs, effective Jan. 4, 2023. This decision is dependent upon approval from the Board of Trustees and a background check. At...
westernherald.com
WMU’s School of Music finds its name
Western Michigan University’s School of Music has found a new name, the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music. The announcement came during the School of Music’s 50th anniversary celebration Oct. 14. Gilmore has had a long history of philanthropy with WMU, having helped fund various WMU projects including the Irving S. Gilmore Theatre Complex.
westernherald.com
WMU School of Dance hosts RSO dance concert at the Dalton Center
The WMU School of Dance hosted a concert run by students, featuring performances by Ebony Vision, DIGS, and 269 Crew, all of which are dance focused Registered Student Organizations (RSOs), in the Dalton Center on Nov. 11, 12 and 13. Choreographed dance pieces were performed to a variety of music...
Comments / 0