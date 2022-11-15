ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Jessica Alba Shares Relatable Message About Wanting Her Kids to Think She's Cool

Watch: Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happening in 2023. To Jessica Alba's kids, she's so not Rufus. The Honest Company founder—who shares Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—recently shared a relatable message about trying to connect with her children as they've gotten a bit older.
Marie Claire

Jessica Chastain on Amplifying Women’s Voices, the Pay Gap in Hollywood, and More

On November 14, Jessica Chastain joined Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner and President of Production and Development of Freckle Films, Kelly Carmichael, for an important conversation at Marie Claire’s 2022 Power Trip summit, a conference built to bring together some of the most powerful women leaders and executives in the country.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Harper's Bazaar

Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”

One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Collider

‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals

Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Was Already "Looking for a Way Out" of the Royal Family in 2018, Andrew Morton Says

Whatever the reasons may be, the arrival of Meghan Markle onto the royal scene spelled trouble for the family, which is now divided across an ocean. Marie Claire spoke to royal biographer Andrew Morton as he releases his new book, The Queen: Her Life (opens in new tab), and the author shared insights into what was going on behind the scenes when Markle first married Prince Harry. For Morton, the Queen did everything she could to make her new granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.
Marie Claire

Steph Shepherd Fine-Tunes Her Role as CIO for PLUS Body Care

“Do you ever see a brand or a product come out, and you’re like, Ugh, I should have thought of that?” That was the reaction from Stephanie Shepherd Suganami (a.k.a. Steph Shep) when she first tried PLUS—a line of dissolvable body wash sachets which, according to the company, are 100 percent free of single-use plastics and made of wood pulp from sustainable forests. She was so enthused that she personally reached out to the team, including Julie Schott, who cofounded PLUS in April 2021. Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin had introduced Shepherd to Schott several years prior with the idea that they might work well together. Atkin was right.

