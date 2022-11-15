Read full article on original website
Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, and more stars gathered at the Baby2Baby gala 2022
The 2022 annual Baby2Baby Gala welcomed a parade of celebrities on Saturday, November 12, in Los Angeles, California. This year, the event presented Kim Kardashian with the “Giving Tree Award” for her long-time support of the charity. For over a decade, Kardashian has been donating to and promoting...
Jessica Alba Shares Relatable Message About Wanting Her Kids to Think She's Cool
Watch: Jenna Dewan Says Wedding With Steve Kazee Is Happening in 2023. To Jessica Alba's kids, she's so not Rufus. The Honest Company founder—who shares Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren—recently shared a relatable message about trying to connect with her children as they've gotten a bit older.
Marie Claire
Jessica Chastain on Amplifying Women’s Voices, the Pay Gap in Hollywood, and More
On November 14, Jessica Chastain joined Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner and President of Production and Development of Freckle Films, Kelly Carmichael, for an important conversation at Marie Claire’s 2022 Power Trip summit, a conference built to bring together some of the most powerful women leaders and executives in the country.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Kaley Cuoco Uses Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story To Remind People To 'Stop Assuming'
The "Big Bang Theory" actor thanked the "Friends" star for speaking about her efforts to have a child.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Thanks Jennifer Aniston for Speaking Out About Fertility Struggles: 'Stop Assuming'
Kaley Cuoco is praising Jennifer Aniston for sharing her story about her fertility struggles. Cuoco, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, took to Instagram following Aniston's incredibly candid interview with Allure, where she praised the 53-year-old actress for keeping it real. "You never ever know...
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
Harper's Bazaar
Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”
One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Reconnected With Ben Affleck After Nearly 20 Years
It was Affleck who reached out first, the "Marry Me" actor said.
Marie Claire
Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and the 'Knives Out 2' Cast Completely Owned the Red Carpet at the L.A. Premiere
Knives Out 2 premiered in Los Angeles this week, and I don't think I've ever seen such a ridiculously stylish movie screening in my life. Like, they all agreed to wear their best-ever outfits for the occasion, and I'm well and truly stunned. Let's start with Kate Hudson. The star,...
Collider
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Was Already "Looking for a Way Out" of the Royal Family in 2018, Andrew Morton Says
Whatever the reasons may be, the arrival of Meghan Markle onto the royal scene spelled trouble for the family, which is now divided across an ocean. Marie Claire spoke to royal biographer Andrew Morton as he releases his new book, The Queen: Her Life (opens in new tab), and the author shared insights into what was going on behind the scenes when Markle first married Prince Harry. For Morton, the Queen did everything she could to make her new granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.
Marie Claire
Steph Shepherd Fine-Tunes Her Role as CIO for PLUS Body Care
“Do you ever see a brand or a product come out, and you’re like, Ugh, I should have thought of that?” That was the reaction from Stephanie Shepherd Suganami (a.k.a. Steph Shep) when she first tried PLUS—a line of dissolvable body wash sachets which, according to the company, are 100 percent free of single-use plastics and made of wood pulp from sustainable forests. She was so enthused that she personally reached out to the team, including Julie Schott, who cofounded PLUS in April 2021. Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin had introduced Shepherd to Schott several years prior with the idea that they might work well together. Atkin was right.
Comments / 0