Jump scores 24 with eight 3s as Stanford tops Cal Poly 80-43
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — In mid-November, No. 2 Stanford is far from as sharp as coach Tara VanDerveer knows her team needs to be. With South Carolina up next this weekend, the Cardinal will have a better gauge soon enough where they stand with the nation’s best. “It’s...
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
QB Fields returns home as Bears, Falcons match run games
CHICAGO (3-7) at ATLANTA (4-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Falcons by 3. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 4-5-1; Falcons 6-5.
Santa Clarita High School Football Playoffs Preview: Golden Valley Grizzlies On Verge Of Championship Game Appearance
The Grizzlies are the last man standing of all the Santa Clarita high school football teams. Golden Valley (8-4) vs. Mayfair (8-4) – November 18th @ Bellflower High School The Golden Valley Grizzlies dominated the field with a victory over the Paloma Valley Wildcats last week, making them one step closer to a championship game ...
