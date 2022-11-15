ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita High School Football Playoffs Preview: Golden Valley Grizzlies On Verge Of Championship Game Appearance

The Grizzlies are the last man standing of all the Santa Clarita high school football teams. Golden Valley (8-4) vs. Mayfair (8-4) – November 18th @ Bellflower High School The Golden Valley Grizzlies dominated the field with a victory over the Paloma Valley Wildcats last week, making them one step closer to a championship game ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy