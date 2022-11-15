ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd...
