Tracy Lynn Picha (Pagel), age 42 of Lino Lakes, passed away in Minneapolis Nov. 12, 2022. Tracy was born Jan. 15, 1980 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1998. Tracy went on to study at Jamestown College in ND (now known as University of Jamestown) earning her degrees in Business and Communications. Tracy loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed watching the Vikings, Wild and Twins. Her favorite movies were anything by Marvel, Disney, The Muppets and was obsessed with Harry Potter. She loved dogs, magic, making friends with everyone, but her passion was cooking.

LINO LAKES, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO