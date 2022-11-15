Read full article on original website
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Tracy Lynn Picha (Pagel)
Tracy Lynn Picha (Pagel), age 42 of Lino Lakes, passed away in Minneapolis Nov. 12, 2022. Tracy was born Jan. 15, 1980 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1998. Tracy went on to study at Jamestown College in ND (now known as University of Jamestown) earning her degrees in Business and Communications. Tracy loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed watching the Vikings, Wild and Twins. Her favorite movies were anything by Marvel, Disney, The Muppets and was obsessed with Harry Potter. She loved dogs, magic, making friends with everyone, but her passion was cooking.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Matthew Schaber
Matthew Schaber, 35 year old formerly of Cambridge, MN passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Tampa, FL. Matthew was born on July 16, 1987 in Forest Lake, MN to Sandra Kaufman. He graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 2005. Matthew loved anything to do with music including; playing the guitar and drums, listening to music, and attending concerts. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was an extensive traveler; going to France, Europe, Mexico, several cruises, and many other excursions. Matthew will be remembered for his big heart and how kind and caring he was.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade makes milestone run
Cambridge kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the 25th Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade. This year there will be 65 glowing floats to light up Cambridge’s downtown and celebrate the season. Started by local business owners Bonnie Schlagel and Nancy Clay, the parade has been a...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
North Branch School News: Welcome to winter
I woke up this morning to flurries. I would love to say how excited I was to see the snow but I must admit I was a bit disappointed that winter was arriving. The long range outlook from the Almanac forecasts below normal temperatures for this winter. I then quickly reminded myself that I am Finnish and I live in North Branch. This year I choose to embrace winter with a positive mindset.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Worth a Thousand Words: A message to election victors
The 2022 election easily went down as one of the most contested — if not contentious — in local history. Isanti and Chisago County alone featured 17 city, county, or school board contested races, featuring 56 candidates. Of even bigger note was that in those contested races, a...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Letter to the editor: Pollworker feels honored to work elections
I began volunteering as an election judge in 2008 and have worked in several Minnesota cities, townships, and now in Cambridge for midterm, special, and presidential elections. Recently, I was privileged to work at the Cambridge voting precincts for the midterm election and I feel honored to have worked side by side with such a wonderful group of people.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Garms Family Christmas concert planned
The Garms Family will present their annual “Christmas Concert of Comfort & Joy” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge. The former Braham residents travel the country offering their eclectic blend of southern gospel, bluegrass, a capella and...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
City of Isanti doesn’t horse around with allowing equines
You can now add horses to the list of animals allowed to live within the city limits of Isanti. During the Nov. 1 city council meeting, the council unanimously and without discussion first approved amending the city code to allow for the keeping of horses on certain properties within city limits, then approved allowing the placement of horse stables in R-1A (Residential Rural) Districts with the approval of a conditional use permit, and finally approved a conditional use permit for constructing horse stables on a specific property.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Affordable apartments approved sans garages
Additional affordable housing options will soon be coming to Cambridge, however, due to current inflation and rising construction costs, some of the typical amenities found in current complexes needed to be prioritized. In the end, individual washers and dryers, walk-in closets, plus a few other items won out over garages.
Comments / 0