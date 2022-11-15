Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ingram hit season-high five 3s and scored 25 for New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Zion Williamson (bruised right foot) for a third straight game. The Pelicans lost for the first time in four games. CJ MCCollum scored 18 points and Herb Jones added 17 for New Orleans, which clawed back within striking distance when Ingram’s 3 made it 105-97 with 3:54 to go. But Boston responded with a feisty sequence in which Horford rebounded Tatum’s missed 3, and then Brown rebounded two of his own misses before converting a putback.
Mr. CFB & Friends For Week 12
Hello and welcome back to "Mr. CFB & Friends" for the third Saturday in November. The schedule looks a bit thin on the week before Thanksgiving. But those are usually the weeks when the unexpected happens. Our panel will take a look at two big CFP games: No. 4 TCU at Baylor and No. 7 USC at No. ...
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win. Suggs nailed a stunning 3 in the closing seconds and the Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. Orlando led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining.
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury. “He’s so good right now,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said about Embiid. “Down the stretch the game slowed down so much for him. We told him exactly what we wanted him to do in the last six minutes and he was terrific.” Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday. Rivers added that Maxey was already wearing a walking boot after the game.
You could make a nearly 80-foot-tall snowman with all the snow on the Buffalo Bills' football field
As a historic lake-effect snowstorm slams western New York, nearly 4 feet of snow (and counting) has already fallen as of midday Friday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium -- what was supposed to be the site os Sunday's Bills home game against Cleveland.
