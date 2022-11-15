NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ingram hit season-high five 3s and scored 25 for New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Zion Williamson (bruised right foot) for a third straight game. The Pelicans lost for the first time in four games. CJ MCCollum scored 18 points and Herb Jones added 17 for New Orleans, which clawed back within striking distance when Ingram’s 3 made it 105-97 with 3:54 to go. But Boston responded with a feisty sequence in which Horford rebounded Tatum’s missed 3, and then Brown rebounded two of his own misses before converting a putback.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO