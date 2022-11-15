Read full article on original website
maniac27
1d ago
just how much weed was consumed for this idea🤔
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game
Marriage is a longstanding social institution that is held in high esteem by many cultures and is often seen as a sacred bond between two people who are pledging to spend their lives together. For numerous individuals, marriage represents an important milestone in the journey of life, and it can be seen as a symbol of maturity and stability.
Woman Freaks Out After Coming Home to Find Fiance Returned Her Wedding Dress and Replaced It With His Mom’s Top Pick
The average woman tries on just over 10 dresses to find "the one." Finding the dress you plan on wearing to marry the person you love is a happy occasion, often pushing many to tears.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
15 Seriously Hysterical Wives Who Grabbed Their Spouses By The Funny Bone And Wouldn't Let Go
Marriage is NOT supposed to be this funny.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
I live in an affluent area, but I have a secret I can’t tell my neighbours: I don’t know how I’ll survive this winter | Marin
Rishi Sunak is super rich – how can he relate to anyone who can’t afford fruit for their kids, £9.35 for a prescription, or a tank of petrol to get to work
I've worn this $47 velvet dress from Amazon to multiple weddings and no one would have guessed how affordable it was
This comfy velvet dress from Amazon worked perfectly for an outdoor fall wedding and an indoor formal wedding.
Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
14 Parents Whose Kids Made Them Laugh So Hard On Halloween They Thought They Busted Something
Halloween shouldn't be this funny for parents.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
Woman refuses to buy pajamas for her kids, makes them sleep in next day's clothes instead
"I don't buy pajamas for my kids and it saves me so much time, money, and sanity." Is refusing to buy your children pajamas a cool life hack and a great money-and-timesaving trick? One mom seems to think so.
