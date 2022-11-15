ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CME Group Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
 1 day ago

The LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Sixty of the world’s best players will compete, guaranteeing a fitting finale to the season as stars jostle for position hoping to claim the honour of this year’s Race to CME Globe champion. Korean players have dominated the last three tournaments, with Jin Young Ko winning it for the last two years, which followed compatriot Kim Sei-young’s 2019 victory. Both players are in the field this week.

Nelly Korda defended her Pelican Women’s Championship title last week, which was enough to see her return to World No.1, and she will be one of the favourites to triumph. Korda’s victory meant that Thai prodigy Atthaya Thitikul’s reign at the top was short-lived, lasting just two weeks . Nevertheless, Thitikul will be hopeful of finishing a memorable season on a high following two victories among 15 top-10 finishes.

American Lexi Thompson won the title in 2018 and participates with other former winners, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko. New Zealander Ko recently parted ways with coach Sean Foley and instead began working with former coach Ted Oh on an informal basis. She will be hopeful the change can help her replicate her 2014 victory in the tournament. That was enough to help her win the Race to CME Globe that year - a feat she repeated in 2015 despite only finishing tied for seventh in that year’s season-closing tournament.

Although the tournament is open to the top 60 players in the Race to CME Globe rankings, Jessica Korda, Inbee Park and Linn Grant miss out, which has presented the opportunity for the players ranked 61 to 63 to take their places. Team USA's Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis is one of the players promoted to the field along with Ariya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum.

A host of other top players are also competing, including two-time Major winners Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson. Hye-Jin Choi, who posted top-10 finishes in two of this year’s five Majors, 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho and 2017 Women’s PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang also competing.

If the field is impressive, the purse on offer is at least as noteworthy. Players will compete for $7m, the highest prize money outside the Majors and $4m more than its nearest rival, the Cognizant Founders Cup. Meanwhile, the winner will bank $2m, the biggest prize in the history of women’s golf.

As well as the prize money, several awards are still up for grabs, including the Vare Trophy (for low scoring average), Money Title and Rolex Player of the Year award. Four players are in with a chance of winning the latter, with the outcome dependant on their performances in the tournament. Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Atthaya Thitikul will be hopeful of ending the season with the prestigious accolade.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the CME Group Tour Championship.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money
1st $2,000,000
2nd $687,000
3rd $444,950
4th $324,080
5th $251,774
6th $203,575
7th $167,422
8th $140,911
9th $124,041
10th $111,990
11th $102,348
12th $95,116
13th $89,090
14th $83,788
15th $78,970
16th $74,630
17th $70,774
18th $67,402
19th $64,509
20st $62,100
21st $60,170
22nd $58,244
23rd $56,314
24th $54,389
25th $52,458
26th $50,772
27th $49,086
28th $47,395
29th $45,709
30th $44,024
31st $42,577
32nd $41,130
33rd $39,684
34th $38,237
35th $36,791
36th $35,589
37th $34,382
38th $33,179
39th $31,972
40th $30,765
41st $29,803
42nd $28,840
43rd $27,877
44th $26,910
45th $25,947
46th $25,224
47th $24,500
48th $23,777
49th $23,054
50th $22,331
51st $21,607
52nd $21,128
53rd $20,645
54th $20,161
55th $19,682
56th $19,198
57th $18,714
58th $18,235
59th $17,752
60th $17,273

CME Group Tour Championship Field (CME Globe Points Order)

  • Lydia Ko
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Minjee Lee
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Xiyu Lin
  • In Gee Chun
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Celine Boutier
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Danielle Kang
  • Andrea Lee
  • Nelly Korda
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Leona Maguire
  • Hannah Green
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Lilia Vu
  • Charley Hull
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Megan Khang
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Yuka Saso
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Georgia Hall
  • Paula Reto
  • Marina Alex
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Narin An
  • Lizette Salas
  • Sei Young Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Ally Ewing
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Chella Choi
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Alison Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Mina Harigae
  • Maja Stark
  • Amy Yang
  • Matilda Castren
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Caroline Masson
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Ariya Jutanugarn

Where Is The CME Group Tour Championship?

The CME Group Tour Championship is being held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The club has two championship courses - the Gold Course and Black Course, each designed by Greg Norman.

What Is The Payout For The CME Group Tour Championship?

A purse of $7m is on offer in the tournament - $4m more than any other tournament outside a Major. The winner will receive $2m, which is the biggest prize ever awarded in women's golf.

Golf Monthly

