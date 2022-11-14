ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Fondling reported near Tulane Medical Center

Content Warning: The following article contains subject matter pertaining to sexual violence. Tulane University Police notified students of a fondling report near Tulane Medical Center on Wednesday. Police said the victim was crossing a neutral ground from 127 Elks Place when an unknown subject grabbed her from behind and groped...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

