Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into a series of clothing purchases made in the past five years by a New Orleans salon owner who also works as a personal shopper and stylist for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox 8 that...
Mayor Cantrell defends use of Pontalba Apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment when questioned about a months-long investigation into possible misuse of city resources and money. Our investigation found a member of her security team, NOPD...
New Orleans ATF branch announces Crime Gun Unit for local police agencies
Officials with the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will announce a new unit geared toward fighting violent crime in New Orleans and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
New Orleans mayor addresses use of Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Wednesday to discuss her administration's priorities for the city and to address recent criticism she has faced. Cantrell was questioned about allegations she has misused a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. "The use of the Pontalba...
New Orleans Inspector General plans wide ranging investigations into local government
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General outlined a wide range of investigations and audits it has planned for city departments and agencies at a City Council budget hearing on Tuesday. The targets of the investigations include some of the most high profile issues in the city, including the city’s lax enforcement of short-term rental rules, Sewerage and Water Board billing and the NOPD’s response to a recent rise in violent crime.
Following the bullets: ATF, local police target serial shooters with new 'Crime Gun Unit'
Nabbing serial shooters is the aim of a new law enforcement unit that will embed federal firearms agents with local homicide detectives in the New Orleans area to swiftly match shell casings from crime scenes or seized guns to other shootings. The new “Crime Gun Unit” will include ATF agents...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
Louisiana officials say there’s no more room in the state's troubled juvenile lockups and have asked judges to help by releasing some low-risk teen offenders back to their communities — drawing blowback from courts and some politicians who fear strain on local youth justice programs. "We write to...
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
NOPD needs your help in finding these suspects
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and finding three men who are suspects in a rash of business burglaries.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Man's conviction in 1983 New Orleans murder overturned, released from prison
NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned. Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was...
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Fondling reported near Tulane Medical Center
Content Warning: The following article contains subject matter pertaining to sexual violence. Tulane University Police notified students of a fondling report near Tulane Medical Center on Wednesday. Police said the victim was crossing a neutral ground from 127 Elks Place when an unknown subject grabbed her from behind and groped...
