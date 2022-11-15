Read full article on original website
Even Outside, It’s Illegal to Do This with Your Dog in Massachusetts
Outdoor dining saw a massive boom in Massachusetts over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With restaurants facing strict guidelines and patrons nervous to eat inside with the general public, the industry pivoted and embraced any outdoor space for seating that they could. During that...
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?
I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door
The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
4 Simple Hotel Hacks Make Life So Much Easier for Housekeeping
We should all be doing this from here on out.
Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs
A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
Dropping Your Sun Visors Can Actually Help Defrost Your Windshield
Though they're designed to reduce glare, your visors can help visibility on cold icy mornings too. The post Dropping Your Sun Visors Can Actually Help Defrost Your Windshield appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
The 2nd Tallest Mountain in Maine Might Not Be What You’d Expect
I'm going to go out on a limb and assume the majority of those reading already know what the tallest mountain in Maine is. Of course, it's the legendary Mount Katahdin, standing at 5,269 feet. In fact, it actually has the two tallest peaks if you count its spur, Hamlin Peak.
17 Extremely Useful Household Tips And Tricks That'll Make Life Easier For You
"If you have tall items on the bottom rack of a dishwasher, make sure they aren't hitting the spray arm above, because then it can't spin to clean the dishes."
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
News Channel 25
How to Wash Bath Mats and Rugs
You might be surprised to hear that it’s recommended bath mats be washed weekly. Since they are designed to absorb moisture, they can be a potential hotbed for bacteria, especially in warmer climates where it’s more difficult for a mat to completely dry out between use. If you live in a dry climate, you can probably push it to every two weeks, as long as you don’t see or smell signs of mildew.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I tried eight energy-saving household products ahead of winter - including heated dryer, air fryer and hooded blanket'
Millions of households are seeing a massive increase in their energy bills, with direct debit payments doubling in price. The crippling hikes mean it's going to be a tough winter for most of the nation. Not only have our energy bills gone up, the price of food, fuel and pretty...
