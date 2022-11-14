ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wsop.com

SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO

Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
ELGIN, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale native on a mission to help others

Briana Brandt Murray said Christmas Day for her family is a usually a low-key day at home. Christmas Eve? Not so much. "We usually go to my sister-in-law's house nearby. My husband is the baby of 14 kids. My daughter is the 46th grandchild," Murray related, estimating a 65-70 person guest list. "It's large."
HINSDALE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Golf simulator and other businesses to fill former Art Van Furniture store in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY — The former Art Van Furniture building is set to become a multi-use commercial property anchored by an indoor golf simulator. X-Golf, a chain franchise that features semi-virtual golf that replicates the real flight of the ball, is preparing to open its first location in the area. Its closest other locations are in Algonquin and Glenview.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace

Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
PERU, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in St. Charles (IL)

St. Charles city is in Kane and DuPage counties in Illinois, United States. The city’s population was 33,009 in 2021. There are quite some fun things to do in St. Charles, IL, which is renowned as the world’s water garden capital. St Charles is situated on the Fox...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
MALTA, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school

AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy