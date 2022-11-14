Read full article on original website
Scholarship honors Daniel Moshi, West Leyden High School student who died during choir performance
A new scholarship honors a suburban high school student who died suddenly during a choir performance last month.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Business Briefs: Burger King closes; Winter in Woodstock promotions; Die Cast site; Business Champion Awards
Holiday business promos for Winter in Woodstock This week marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season in Woodstock with the launch of the Legend of the Pickle Scavenger Hunt. […]
wsop.com
SUCCESSFUL CIRCUIT DEBUT FOR GRAND VICTORIA CASINO
Elgin, IL (16 November 2022) - The expectations were high when the World Series of Poker Circuit traveled to the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, and so far, the series has lived up to the high expectations. The series started out strong with two events...
thehinsdalean.com
Hinsdale native on a mission to help others
Briana Brandt Murray said Christmas Day for her family is a usually a low-key day at home. Christmas Eve? Not so much. "We usually go to my sister-in-law's house nearby. My husband is the baby of 14 kids. My daughter is the 46th grandchild," Murray related, estimating a 65-70 person guest list. "It's large."
rockrivercurrent.com
Golf simulator and other businesses to fill former Art Van Furniture store in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY — The former Art Van Furniture building is set to become a multi-use commercial property anchored by an indoor golf simulator. X-Golf, a chain franchise that features semi-virtual golf that replicates the real flight of the ball, is preparing to open its first location in the area. Its closest other locations are in Algonquin and Glenview.
starvedrock.media
Shelters In Peru And Ottawa On Record Pace
Your help is needed to support Illinois Valley PADS heading into the holidays. According to a letter mailed seeking donations, the shelters in Peru and Ottawa are on pace to set a new record for clients served. Between August 15th and September 30th, the shelters helped 14 families and 39 children. That's compared to 25 families and 56 children who were helped at the shelter during the more than 9 months they were open in 2021.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in St. Charles (IL)
St. Charles city is in Kane and DuPage counties in Illinois, United States. The city’s population was 33,009 in 2021. There are quite some fun things to do in St. Charles, IL, which is renowned as the world’s water garden capital. St Charles is situated on the Fox...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man killed in crash near Malta
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a St. Charles man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 38 near Malta. The man who died was identified 82-year-old William R. Cates, of St. Charles. Police say Cates, and the driver of an 1982 International truck, were both eastbound on Route 38 when the truck slowed before stopping to turn left into a field with its turn signal on.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
Here's Which Illinois Hospitals Got the Best and Worst Grades in New Safety Report
The Leapfrog Group has released its bi-annual report grading dozens of hospitals in Illinois based on a set of safety criteria, but while the state received a number of "A" grades, it also received one "F," and dropped in the national ranking. The fall report from the nonprofit watchdog analyzed...
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Michigan family sues Navy Pier after boy, 8, injured in fall
A Grand Rapids couple is suing Navy Pier in Chicago after their 8-year-old son was seriously injured when jumping from a climbing wall without a safety harness.
fox32chicago.com
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn expected to announce 2023 political election plans
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to announce his 2023 political election plans soon. The Democrat will hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Quinn has hinted for months that he may join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Quinn was governor...
fox32chicago.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Aurora high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student has been charged with bringing a gun to an Aurora high school Tuesday. Shortly before noon, Aurora police officers responded to the campus of West Aurora High School for a report of a student with a firearm. The student was detained by officers and their...
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Coming to Oak Brook in Early 2023
This will be the third Illinois location, already in Naperville and Vernon Hills
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park man who pled guilty in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids to be sentenced in January
BEECHER, Ill. - An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher will be back in court in January to learn his sentence. A judge set the date Thursday when Sean Woulfe appeared in court. Woulfe pleaded guilty in...
