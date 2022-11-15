ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Minnesota man wanted for murder of Greyhound employee in Chicago

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVq1a_0jCBu2ry00
BringMeTheNews

A greyhound station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street in Chicago, Illinois. Photo courtesy of Google Streetview.

Authorities are searching for a Jackson, Minnesota man charged in connection with the murder of a Greyhound employee in Chicago last month.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued an appeal for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Rodnee Miller.

Miller is accused of murdering Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, 30, outside of a Greyhound station on the city's Near West Side around 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The victim was allegedly shot while getting out of his vehicle.

Miller, who has been charged with first-degree murder, has a last-known address in Jackson, Minnesota — a small town on the Iowa border.

Police said Miller arrived at the Chicago transit station from Minneapolis, waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and shot him to death, according to ABC 7 Chicago. He then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station.

Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken said Tuesday local authorities last had contact with Miller on Oct. 21, three days before the shooting, in regards to a trespassing issue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at 312-744-8261, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 507-847-4420, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI tip line at 312-421-6700.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy