Browns sign pass rusher to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-Detroit Lions All-Pro defensive lineman signing with Philadelphia Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Ndamukong Suh is back in the league, signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team confirmed the deal, and Suh tweeted an eagle emoji shortly after reports circulated. Suh, the former three-time All-Pro defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions for the first five years of...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
NFL-Bills game moved to Detroit due to extreme weather forecast
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, the National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday, citing public safety concerns due to expected extreme weather in New York state.
Texans sign Alex Bachman, Will Redmond to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Could play this week
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about Fitzpatrick's (appendix) chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Fitzpatrick underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix Saturday, but he appears to be recovering quickly from the procedure. Tomlin also noted that he felt "positive" about the safety's inclusion this week, which bodes well for his Week 11 availability. However, his status in practice will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even if he could arguably play Sunday without practicing at all this week.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
