Floyd County, IA

CBS Minnesota

Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KAAL-TV

Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
KIMT

Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
MASON CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
mystar106.com

Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
MASON CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle

Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
LYLE, MN
kwayradio.com

Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo

Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Four children dead in Mason City house fire

'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN

