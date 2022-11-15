Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal...
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
mystar106.com
Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man convicted after a July shooting incident in southeastern Mason City. A Cerro Gordo County jury in October found 39-year-old David Obregon guilty of reckless use of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Sioux City Journal
Neighbor recounts fire experience in which four children died in Mason City
Bill Kammeyer is retired, but still usually wakes up around 5 a.m. On Wednesday, his morning routine changed him. "I witnessed it from moment one, and I'm having problems with it still," he said. Kammeyer lives almost directly across the street from 509 N. Washington Ave., the site of a...
mystar106.com
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle
Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
kwayradio.com
Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo
Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
KIMT
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
KCRG.com
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
