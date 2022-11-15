ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Apny Omol, OL, Augsburg University

What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My favorite moments would have to be playing on somebody else’s homecoming. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day who and why?. I would say Michael Vick. He was one of the...
The Spun

Legendary College Football Bowl Figure Died Unexpectedly

Paul Hoolahan, the longtime CEO of the Sugar Bowl, has passed away this week. He was 72 years old. Hoolahan led the Sugar Bowl from 1996-2018. He finalized an agreement with the SEC and Big 12 that allowed the Sugar Bowl to remain one of the most intriguing games on the college football schedule.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja’Marr Chase. When will he be back?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]

