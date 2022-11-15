ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’

The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’

Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view

By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bellator 288 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the limit for their title bout rematch. Their first meeting this past April ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads, which mean Nemkov retained his title. This also serves as the conclusion to the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.
CHICAGO, IL
Greg Hardy Boxing Hasim Rahman Jr. After Vitor Belfort Pulls Out W/ Illness

Hasim Rahman Jr. has found a new opponent ... former NFL star turned UFC fighter turned boxer Greg Hardy is stepping in last minute to save the main event after Vitor Belfort was forced to pull out after getting sick, it was announced Tuesday. DAZN broke the news this morning...
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test

Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Hrgovic mandatory won’t stop Usyk-Fury fight says Usyk’s promoter

By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk says Usyk’s IBF-ordered title defense against mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic won’t halt the undisputed clash against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury from happening next. Krassyuk isn’t saying how the undisputed fight between IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk and Fury will proceed...
Invicta FC 50: Strawweight title tournament live stream

Check out live stream video for Wednesday’s Invicta FC 50 event, which will feature a one-night tournament to crown a new strawweight champion. The all women’s promotion heads to Denver, Colo. for the fight card, and will be overseen by the Colorado Combative Sports Commission, with open scoring to be utilized.
DENVER, CO
UFC 284 press conference video feat. Alex Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker from Perth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents; however, UFC 284 will stream LIVE on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Canelo to take tune-up in May, then Bivol rematch in September

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says he plans on taking a tune-up fight next May to see how his surgically repeated left wrist feels before facing WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in September. The 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 K) KOs) had surgery on his wrist last month, and he...
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN

By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...

