Brick, NJ

Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Times Leader

Police make arrests in theft of used cooking oil

PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street. George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
SoJO 104.9

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Beach Radio

Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
RAHWAY, NJ
WBRE

Two NJ men arrested in cooking oil theft investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have two New Jersey men in custody they say were involved in an attempted cooking oil theft. At 1:28 p.m. on November 14, police say they responded to the Burger King at 81 North River Street in Plains Township for the report of an attempted cooking […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket

SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

