Member Of Paterson '230 Boys' Admits Selling Heroin-Laced Fentanyl That Killed User
A reputed member of a notorious Paterson street gang admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he sold fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a user. Authorities didn't identify the victim who they said died after ingesting drugs sold by Wyzier Peterson, 25. Peterson was among 17 reputed 230 Boys...
$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor
Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
Police make arrests in theft of used cooking oil
PLAINS TWP. — Police on Monday charged two men from New Jersey with stealing used cooking oil from the Burger King fast food restaurant on North River Street. George Ramey Jr., 44, of Newark, and Terrence Antoine, 28 of Bloomfield, were arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of crime. They were unable to post $10,000 bail each and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ
RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
Two NJ men arrested in cooking oil theft investigation
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have two New Jersey men in custody they say were involved in an attempted cooking oil theft. At 1:28 p.m. on November 14, police say they responded to the Burger King at 81 North River Street in Plains Township for the report of an attempted cooking […]
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say
A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
VIDEO: Ticketed driver pummels NYPD traffic agent in Brooklyn
The traffic agent was on-duty and in uniform when he was pummeled by the enraged motorist at Avenue Z and E. 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay on Monday afternoon.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket
SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Seriously? Cost Of Taxi Trips In This Monmouth County Town Could Double
Life just continues to get more and more expensive at the Jersey Shore and in New Jersey overall. This situation is about to get worse for residents in a Monmouth County town. According to APP.com, the cost of taxis in Red Bank could be doubling thanks to a recent proposal.
