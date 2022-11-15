SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO